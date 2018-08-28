The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 28
Tweets of the day
Coach Harbaugh on QB Shea Patterson #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/75tz9y8wxM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2018
Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) missed most of last season with a left foot injury.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 27, 2018
He'll miss the start of the season with a right foot injury.@CoachJim4UM is optimistic about the @UMichFootball WR's future. pic.twitter.com/qAbthVJumy
#Michigan's Greg Mattison tonight on Rashan Gary: "He's chomping at the bit and he'll be fine. There's nothing there."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 27, 2018
Brotherhood ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2018
Maturity ✔️
Trust ✔️
It's Game Week! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/kecBVtD62M
Game Week mood: pic.twitter.com/u9yEfAMjV7— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 27, 2018
We are live in Towsley Museum for this week's press confernce. We provide a look-in on Facebook w/ @CoachJim4UM full presser available on https://t.co/DhsSRhNUsm laterhttps://t.co/UA4Ws0y2KZ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d1oY9m86dU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2018
Only one Power-5 edge duo returning to the fields this fall obtained 50 or more pressures each – that duo is Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary pic.twitter.com/xF1N4Ai54Y— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 28, 2018
No better resource accessing the strong need for solid @umichfootball_ quarterback play Saturday in South Bend than Rose Bowl Champion signal caller "Wingin' Wangs" -- John Wangler -- on @DriveJackandTom today. Take a listen:https://t.co/XnPtHr2A8q— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) August 27, 2018
IT’S FINALLY GAME(DAY) WEEK! pic.twitter.com/rBE60IMZRY— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 27, 2018
Headed to South Bend on Saturday? Before you cheer on @UMichFootball against Notre Dame, join @UMClub_Michiana for a pep rally and pair of tailgates. https://t.co/Ftxel4ZkO6— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 27, 2018
Welcome back, students!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 27, 2018
In honor of move-in week, which dorm did you call home as a freshman at U-M? pic.twitter.com/vUsh6dmjTS
The first win of 2018 is in the books! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/73Kz88qD6v— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) August 28, 2018
The new-look Wolverine men are ranked #3 in the preseason NCAA Great Lakes Region standings.— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) August 27, 2018
Lots of great seniors to replace in 2018, but also lots of talent in this new generation of Michigan runners#Team100 #GoBlue https://t.co/deOBecpVx0
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh — A Tarik Black Return is 'Very Much Possible'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Press Conference, Pre-Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mattison Provides Update on Rashan Gary's Health
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Harbaugh Monday Presser Thoughts
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Monday Presser: What we Learned From the Players
---
