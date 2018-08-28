Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jim Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of a Tarik Black return this season.
Brandon Brown

Quote of the day

"Tarik has been through this before and can do it again, knowing he’ll come back stronger and faster. He will have both feet surgically repaired, and the best is yet to come for him. A return is very much possible this season — I’m not closing the door on that at all."
— Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on injured wideout Tarik Black Monday night.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh — A Tarik Black Return is 'Very Much Possible'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Press Conference, Pre-Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mattison Provides Update on Rashan Gary's Health

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Harbaugh Monday Presser Thoughts

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Monday Presser: What we Learned From the Players

