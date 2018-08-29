Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recorded 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.
Brandon Brown
"I personally felt like a lot of things had to change after last season, otherwise we just would have wound up 8-5 again. I think they’ve been addressed, and we’re looking forward to displaying those improvements on Saturday."
— Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich on Tuesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Names No. 3 Running Back, Talks Shea Patterson

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Five Players Discuss Preparation for Notre Dame

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Presser, What we Learned — 'Our Defense is one of a Kind'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Camp Superlatives ... What We've Learned

• David Woods, Indianapolis Star: Jim Harbaugh's Call Saved Michigan-Notre Dame Football Series

