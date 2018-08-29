The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
"It's good to be in game week. Exited to take our team to South Bend and compete." - Coach Harbaugh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2018
Week ONE of our 2018 'Inside the Huddle' series with @CoachJim4UM and @BradGalli begins now.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6clSxytWKe
August 28, 2018
This is has been one of the most complete groups we’ve had, says @Tkinnel_2.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 29, 2018
We’re growing. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SIOwQOvhTh
Michigan ☑️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 28, 2018
Michigan ☑️
Michigan ☑️ pic.twitter.com/WIlCMylxKb
College Football is this weekend🙏🏾🙏🏾🤩🤩🤩— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) August 28, 2018
The No. 1 game should surprise absolutely no one. https://t.co/LBAGvOfPBl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 28, 2018
Top #B1G player in Week 1?@CoreyWootton, like a lot of other experts, likes @UMichFootball QB @SheaPatterson_1 pic.twitter.com/pNzggWJ9W6— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 28, 2018
#NationalBowtieDay— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 28, 2018
No one rocks the bow tie better than @umichbball's Jude Stamper. pic.twitter.com/cUlL8PhiFH
#GoBlue on this #TravelTuesday from Alaska!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 28, 2018
Earlier this month, @DrMarkSchlissel hosted Michigan Alumni Travel's exploration of Alaska's abundant wildlife and pristine national parks. pic.twitter.com/z5E1cvvRbV
Aye man💪🏾💪🏾 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xB6j26DAyo— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) August 29, 2018
👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pkbS26oNRs— Brian Wiseman (@_BrianWiseman) August 28, 2018
🚨🚨🚨 JUST IN: 4-Game @umichhockey Power Play Packs and Family Packs available starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) August 28, 2018
Details » https://t.co/HYn5qkEVuD
#GoBlue 🏒 pic.twitter.com/GDowedoW1c
3⃣9⃣ Days Until Puck Drop! #IsItOctoberYet // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Kp0Q2EmSpr— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 28, 2018
Happy Birthday, Luke! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DxFungV7dw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 28, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Names No. 3 Running Back, Talks Shea Patterson
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Five Players Discuss Preparation for Notre Dame
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Presser, What we Learned — 'Our Defense is one of a Kind'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Camp Superlatives ... What We've Learned
• David Woods, Indianapolis Star: Jim Harbaugh's Call Saved Michigan-Notre Dame Football Series
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook