The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 29
Tweets of the day
Just an FYI -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was not on a Big Ten coaches call today, per two sources. The reported call may have included some coaches, of course, but he wasn't a participant today— angelique (@chengelis) August 28, 2020
Just texted with a Big Ten head coach. I asked: Did you guys meet this morning?:— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) August 28, 2020
"If they met ... it wasn’t a scheduled meeting and I wasn’t in attendance!!
"We definitely did not meet this morning. I assume the next meeting will be next Thursday. That’s when we usually meet."
SOURCE: Big Ten coaches are meeting on a call right now. Am told "it's a real possibility" that the Big Ten may try to reverse course and play later this fall. https://t.co/lbZJePwUbG— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 28, 2020
Source: Big Ten starting around Thanksgiving would potentially allow the league to play 10 games plus one, as opposed to 8 games plus one later in January. This is all VERY early in *discussion* phase. Expect presidents and TV partners to have a significant say.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020
Sources: The Big Ten coaches and ADs are discussing multiple start dates for the season – Thanksgiving time, New Year’s Day, mid-January and post SuperBowl. Nothing has been decided or approved by the presidents or TV partners. This is early on in the process.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020
@CBSSports can confirm @BigTen is considering a schedule that would start the season Thanksgiving week. Could be pushed back to original January start date. Story broken by @jaypo1961.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 28, 2020
Waiver or not I’m ready either way.— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) August 28, 2020
🏀〽️🔵🟡
NUMBER ONE. pic.twitter.com/M2CcHi7aL6— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) August 28, 2020
What’s the 2021 college basketball season going to look like? 🤔@TheAndyKatz breaks down all the scheduling options ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lnEJrce4oe— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) August 28, 2020
Empire: Nova, Baylor, Michigan, NC St— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 28, 2020
Gotham: LSU, Cuse
Legends: UConn, ND, USC, Vandy
HOF Tipoff: Minnesota, Marquette, URI, UCF
HOF Invitational: Purdue, WVU, PSU, Florida, GT, Stanford (BC)
Could be a key event in the "Golden Window".
Source: Additional teams could be added. https://t.co/OYZzibfPPg
This book is awesome! “The Ultimate @UMichFootball Memorabilia Collectors Guide” #goblue pic.twitter.com/wrqQohf4eI— MVictors (@MVictors) August 28, 2020
Michigan commits JJ McCarthy and Greg Crippen are both captains for national powerhouse IMG Academy #GoBlue https://t.co/m6AHrDhz5C— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 28, 2020
Jake Cronenworth remains red hot 🔥— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 28, 2020
The @Padres rookie has now reached base in 24 of his 27 games.
He owns an 11-game hitting streak.
He's hitting .360 for the year.
And he's our favorite for NL Rookie of the Year.
New prospect report 👇 https://t.co/Kylm9YWPWg pic.twitter.com/NRYZLkszwY
Flashback Friday pic.twitter.com/mvsL73DuSS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 28, 2020
GAMEDAY🖤⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NctYHzkQfw— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) August 28, 2020
The 2020 season was supposed to kick off today.— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 28, 2020
We are sad that we can’t be playing, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t competing.
This group brings it every day and has us excited for the future!#GoBlue 〽️🏐 pic.twitter.com/2d7nyU7OWI
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Football This Fall After all? The Latest on What's Being Reported...
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Trio of Michigan Commits, ton of top Targets to Square off Next Month
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: TheWolverine TV: How Big Ten Cancellation is Impacting Recruiting
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Xavier Worthy Slated to be 4th-Highest Rated WR U-M has Signed Since 2002
• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue.com: Hill, MLB's Oldest Pitcher, Hoping to Return to World Series and win With Twins
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook