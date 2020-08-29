 Reports ran wild yesterday about the Big Ten potentially starting its football season around Thanksgiving time.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 29

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“One source described the situation as ‘a circus,’ and said some coaches won’t listen to their presidents. ‘Everyone is pushing their own interests.’”
— Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, regarding the Big Ten and their discussions of potentially starting the season around Thanksgiving time
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Football This Fall After all? The Latest on What's Being Reported...

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Trio of Michigan Commits, ton of top Targets to Square off Next Month

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: TheWolverine TV: How Big Ten Cancellation is Impacting Recruiting

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Xavier Worthy Slated to be 4th-Highest Rated WR U-M has Signed Since 2002

• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue.com: Hill, MLB's Oldest Pitcher, Hoping to Return to World Series and win With Twins

{{ article.author_name }}