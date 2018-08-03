The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 3
Tweets of the day
Personal News: I'm thrilled to announce that I have joined the staff at @TheWolverineMag, where I'll be writing my "Inside the Numbers" columns and contributing my Michigan and Big Ten insights. https://t.co/vpNn1Sua7K— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) August 2, 2018
#Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey listed at 6-5, 217 pounds. A significant weight increase from a year ago.— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) August 3, 2018
August 2, 2018
Winding down another summer day at U-M. 🙌— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 3, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/GpRrwYV7hH) pic.twitter.com/wVDdRMXmPa
Michigan Wolverines #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nYYPG8WTe8— Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) August 3, 2018
Take Two: Can #Michigan maintain its recruiting momentum through NSD? @adamgorney, @BSB_Wolverine & @RivalsMike discuss: https://t.co/Sja52dYcsH pic.twitter.com/TkCpIGcos3— Rivals (@Rivals) August 2, 2018
The block 〽️ boys are back. pic.twitter.com/rIvAEI24Xs— tR. (@_TyRogers_) August 2, 2018
You never know where you might find an "M" — this is at Great Harvest Bread Co. in Lansing.
Camp Is Upon Us— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) August 3, 2018
Time To Get To Work 🤫...........#GoBlue#Sept1st
ASSUMPTIONS = DISAPPOINTMENTS— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) August 2, 2018
EXPECTATIONS = FULFILLMENT
#〽️otivate #Elevate #Believe
It’s official‼️I’m a Wolverine blessed Can’t waittt〽️〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xGAnlY6gJG— Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) August 3, 2018
Thank you @brendatracy24 for sharing your story and for your work educating our players and staff today.#SetTheExpectation pic.twitter.com/pR8PrCaOHy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 2, 2018
I am a Husband— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) August 2, 2018
I am a Father
I am a Leader
I am in the 90%
Thank you @brendatracy24 for sharing your unbelievably powerful story and sharing your call to action. Real Men stand up and #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/0QEEUg3ZdM
Thank you @brendatracy24 for being so courageous to share your story! To say I/we were moved is an understatement. As a man with 3 daughters, beyond that, as a human, we need to make sure that your story and so many others never happens again! #90Percent #SetTheExpectation— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 2, 2018
All GAS!— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) August 3, 2018
🎥:@YGi_CEO pic.twitter.com/VVYShhJCW9
That Red, White and Blue looks good on @nazhillmon! #goblue #USABWU18 〽️🏀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vnufPuO0b9— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 2, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Absent From Michigan Football Roster, More Observations
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: U-M Checks in at No. 14 in Amway Coaches Poll
• Stu Coman, TheWolverine: TheWolverine.com Lands Drew Hallett
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top 25 Players on Michigan's 2018 Schedule (1-10)
• Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Take two: Can Michigan Maintain Recruiting Momentum to NSD?
---
