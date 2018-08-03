Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Fall camp officially begins today for the Wolverines.
Austin Fox

Tweets of the day

You never know where you might find an "M" — this is at Great Harvest Bread Co. in Lansing.

Lori Fox

Quote of the day

"I'm very excited about what lies ahead, and I cannot wait to work with @Balas_Wolverine, @JB_Wolverine, @BSB_Wolverine, @AustinFox42, and the other incredibly talented members at @TheWolverineMag. I know you will love what we have in store for you."
— Drew Hallett, the newest member of TheWolverine

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Absent From Michigan Football Roster, More Observations

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: U-M Checks in at No. 14 in Amway Coaches Poll

• Stu Coman, TheWolverine: TheWolverine.com Lands Drew Hallett

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top 25 Players on Michigan's 2018 Schedule (1-10)

• Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Take two: Can Michigan Maintain Recruiting Momentum to NSD?

---

{{ article.author_name }}