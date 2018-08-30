The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action
• 7:00 — Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark) @ Eagles (DE Brandon Graham)
• 7:00 — Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi) @ Giants (OG Patrick Omameh)
• 7:00 — Colts @ Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow)
• 7:00 — Browns (S Jabrill Peppers) @ Lions (QB Jake Rudock, C Graham Glasgow)
• 7:30 — Panthers (WR Devin Funchess) @ Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile)
• 7:30 — Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson) @ Buccaneers
• 7:30 — Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis) @ Ravens (DL Chris Wormley, DL Willie Henry)
• 8:00 — Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis) @ Texans
• 8:00 — Rams (CB Blake Countess) @ Saints
• 8:00 — Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon) @ Titans (LT Taylor Lewan)
• 8:30 — Packers (FB Joe Kerridge) @ Chiefs (QB Chad Henne, WR Jehu Chesson)
• 10:00 — Raiders (DT Mo Hurst, CB Leon Hall) @ Seahawks (DE Frank Clark, WR Amara Darboh, S Delano Hill)
• 10:00 — Chargers (OG Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling) @ 49ers (OG Erik Magnuson)
• 10:00 — Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas) @ Cardinals (C Mason Cole)
Tweets of the day
New low price, while supplies last! Get the #Michigan Football Preview for only $5 here: https://t.co/oylX7xMFXi pic.twitter.com/c7BwIIPGUA— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 29, 2018
Michigan vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night. Let's get it, @UMichFootball!! #GoBlue | #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/8cFntWfeoS— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) August 29, 2018
It's almost that time, 〽️🏈 family! #GoBlue | #MICHvsND pic.twitter.com/ZZiM1telee— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) August 29, 2018
He made it cool to wear No. 1.@UMichFootball great Anthony Carter destroyed @B1Gfootball defenses. #WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/LkUOA2ZxxK— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 29, 2018
Your 2018 Michigan Football Captains…— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 29, 2018
Senior | @Tkinnel_2
Senior | Karan Higdon
Junior | @_Dbush11
Junior | Ben Bredeson #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NpmGtgX158
Michigan vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night. Can’t wait to watch these guys set the tone for a great season! #GoBlue | #MICHvsND— Garrett Rivas (@GReev38) August 30, 2018
Mooooodddddddddd 〽️😅 pic.twitter.com/EXGoXjSDUR— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) August 29, 2018
#Goblue pic.twitter.com/7iGmpGpkKL— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) August 29, 2018
I am a life-long learner; do I qualify for the ice cream? #moveinhoMe— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) August 29, 2018
Welcome back, students! #GoBlue https://t.co/WjtO22PTY2
Phase 3 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/24K3q9vuAB— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) August 29, 2018
Don’t forget to Unleash Your Colors on Friday. 〽️🔵#GoBlue | #CollegeColorsDay 👏 pic.twitter.com/5wFSJ3Svky— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 29, 2018
This year, @UMichFootball is 'bout that action.@NoahJF34 explained as part of his interview on our Take Ten Podcast. Full discussion starts at 2:50 below. 👇— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 29, 2018
🎧 https://t.co/WehcdtX8pR
🍎 https://t.co/CbP6OgrxJX pic.twitter.com/bZzwfXVnFH
Some new #ProBlue signage at Yost for the new season 👌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dcR5tCJThA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 29, 2018
Have a great freshman year @Parris58! pic.twitter.com/roO5zTpgmh— Shay Parris (@ShayParris7) August 29, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Mattison, Hamilton Preview Notre Dame
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Pep Hamilton has High Praise for Many on Offense
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan's Greg Mattison Talks Starters on the D-Line, Gary's Health
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Releases Conference Schedules Through 2025 Season
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Inside the Numbers: Harbaugh's Prior Success With Dual-Threat QBs Bodes Well for Shea Patterson and Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook