Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Last year was Pep Hamilton's first season in Ann Arbor.
Brandon Brown
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action

• 7:00 — Jets (RB Thomas Rawls, CB Jeremy Clark) @ Eagles (DE Brandon Graham)

• 7:00 — Patriots (QB Tom Brady, FB Henry Poggi) @ Giants (OG Patrick Omameh)

• 7:00 — Colts @ Bengals (DT Ryan Glasgow)

• 7:00 — Browns (S Jabrill Peppers) @ Lions (QB Jake Rudock, C Graham Glasgow)

• 7:30 — Panthers (WR Devin Funchess) @ Steelers (RB Fitz Toussaint, P Matt Wile)

• 7:30 — Jaguars (S Jarrod Wilson) @ Buccaneers

• 7:30 — Redskins (OG Kyle Kalis) @ Ravens (DL Chris Wormley, DL Willie Henry)

• 8:00 — Cowboys (DE Taco Charlton, CB Jourdan Lewis) @ Texans

• 8:00 — Rams (CB Blake Countess) @ Saints

• 8:00 — Vikings (LB Ben Gedeon) @ Titans (LT Taylor Lewan)

• 8:30 — Packers (FB Joe Kerridge) @ Chiefs (QB Chad Henne, WR Jehu Chesson)

• 10:00 — Raiders (DT Mo Hurst, CB Leon Hall) @ Seahawks (DE Frank Clark, WR Amara Darboh, S Delano Hill)

• 10:00 — Chargers (OG Michael Schofield, CB Channing Stribling) @ 49ers (OG Erik Magnuson)

• 10:00 — Broncos (TE Jake Butt, S Dymonte Thomas) @ Cardinals (C Mason Cole)

Quote of the day

"This group understands, because they’ve played a lot of football. Whenever you’ve played a lot of football, the bar gets higher and higher every year. They all have very high goals. This is the first game entertaining those goals."
— Greg Mattison, discussing Michigan's defensive line on Wednesday.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Videos: Mattison, Hamilton Preview Notre Dame

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Pep Hamilton has High Praise for Many on Offense

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan's Greg Mattison Talks Starters on the D-Line, Gary's Health

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Releases Conference Schedules Through 2025 Season

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Inside the Numbers: Harbaugh's Prior Success With Dual-Threat QBs Bodes Well for Shea Patterson and Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}