The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 31
Tweets of the day
Michigan’s 44-10 destruction of Michigan State is being played on @BigTenNetwork now!#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/WNGrxajTP9— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 30, 2020
Jake Cronenworth delivers every single time — even on Sundays.#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/rEvacx7jHQ— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2020
The Jake Cronenworth Rookie of the Year train keeps on rollin’.— MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2020
(MLB x @flonase) pic.twitter.com/ioNhhlQ4p4
What a dude @JCronenworth10 !— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 30, 2020
Two-run dub ☑️
Game-tying run ☑️#BlueCrew | #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/OdfzpSE9O2
Trey Burke — all 6’0 of him — ended Game 6 as the Mavs’ leading rebounder.— Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) August 30, 2020
His bubble run included a 31-point breakout against the Rockets and a 25-point showing in the Game 4 thriller against the Clippers.
Quite a bargain for a bubble signing. Hope it rejuvenates his career.
Go Blue 〽️— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) August 30, 2020
From empty to open. We've missed you, Wolverines. #WelcomeHoMehttps://t.co/Ih6VQ4rTOI pic.twitter.com/XMHiEwOewH— University of Michigan (@UMich) August 30, 2020
Michigan target Brandon Weston commits to Seton Hall. https://t.co/gMWXAXK7jF— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) August 30, 2020
Brady is back in two weeks 🏈 https://t.co/65IQPAqBLY— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 30, 2020
Run it up on the gram #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VprsEFoMsG— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) August 30, 2020
JT Compher and @Avalanche look to even the series with Andrew Cogliano and @DallasStars tonight at 6 p.m.#ProBlue | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/TSHDs0iep3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 30, 2020
Almost an INT for Michigan LB commit Tyler McLaurin (@TMcLaurin21) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1ZT1VGk0hY— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
Michigan LB commit Tyler McLaurin (@TMcLaurin21) in coverage in 7v7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x7xnpJ9cDP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
More of Michigan LB commit Tyler McLaurin (@TMcLaurin21) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0WjXLNG4Lm— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
Michigan LB commit Tyler McLaurin (@TMcLaurin21) working scoop and score #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/53ZdT1tLeF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
Today’s workout ends with an INT for Rivals100 LB and top 2022 Michigan target Sebastian Cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rRzENgAoj8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
Rivals100 LB and top 2022 Michigan LB target Sebastian Cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) in action #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Af7XzVqv8h— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 30, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Preparing for a big Year
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Recruiting Thoughts: Inside my Swing Through California
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Full Workout Clips of Rivals100 Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jaydon Hood a 'Constantly Disruptive' Force on Defense, per Opposing Coach
• Brandon Anderson, ActionNetwork.com: NBA Player Props: A Betting Pick for Nikola Jokic's Points Over/Under (Sunday, Aug. 30)
---
