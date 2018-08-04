The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4
Tweets of the day
2️⃣9️⃣ DAYS#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QazLNOfsCA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 3, 2018
Lavert Hill & David Long each allowed just 4 first downs in coverage last season - tying for the fewest among returning B1G CBs pic.twitter.com/3qOE5STQKW— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 3, 2018
Happy birthday to the 🐐! 🎂🎉— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 3, 2018
(📷: @umichBentley) pic.twitter.com/PFKfbd19HB
Best of luck to this guy starting camp today in Ann Arbor ‼️ #Beast pic.twitter.com/kfGIdJ7az4— DCHS Football (@DCHS_Football14) August 3, 2018
Getting My Camp Gear Together......👀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @CharlesWoodson @RashanAGary @_Dbush11 @SheaPatterson_1 @Qbjayy7 #GoBlue!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ylKu48Lo8v— MichiganQuis🏈〽️✊🏾 (@BP_Quis) August 3, 2018
#FlashbackFriday to when @YostIceArena was the home of @umichbball.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4ZnnrFfwQa— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 3, 2018
🚨 FINAL TWO ALERT 🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 3, 2018
Which of these is your favorite photo of the 2017-18 year?
PICK YOUR WINNER » https://t.co/8ToxSQAfLi#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/E8ZNY9UG4L
I think preseason rankings are worthless. With their schedule, if they win games, everything will fall into place.— Richard (@WagsGoBlue) August 3, 2018
Joe Girard III averaged 50 POINTS a game this past season ‼️— SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 3, 2018
On Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET, make sure you catch his Dyckman debut in the 3rd SLAM Showdown. Hit the link for more ➡️ https://t.co/7c8sstUDWF pic.twitter.com/GCj2EvFN1X
Blessed to receive an invite to the All-American bowl !!!!@ErikRichardsUSA @19AllAmerican @Mansell247— Myles Hinton (@myles_hint75) August 3, 2018
Quinn Hughes shared with @SportsnetSpec some of the thinking behind his decision to return to @umichhockey https://t.co/JDvKJuRviL pic.twitter.com/7tunCmFrNL— College Hockey Inc. (@collegehockey) August 3, 2018
200+ @MichiganRoss students are using their summer to take part in "real-world, action-based learning" around the globe: https://t.co/UAM2yeSONP pic.twitter.com/TTcCPlpgBz— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 3, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Thoughts: In the (Maize) Submarine, Wheatley Jr.
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Higdon Talks Notre Dame Game, Leadership, Rivals and More
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets bar High for Tyler Martin
• Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: NFL Draft 2019: Early Look at top Five QBs
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook