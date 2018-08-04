Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Pld8iwtnhfwhyieotoxo
It is unknown whether or not Jim Harbaugh will speak to the media throughout fall camp.
Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"As a high school prospect, we loved [Michigan junior quarterback Shea] Patterson, from his arm strength and accuracy to his moxie and ability to make big plays when it mattered. Being our No. 1 quarterback coming out of high school, expectations were high after a really good final season at IMG. He has shown flashes of his ability at Ole Miss but bigger things are now expected. He’s not the tallest quarterback but he finds passing windows, can extend the play and throw on the run very well. He should excel at Michigan and could move up this board."
— Rivals.com's Mike Farrell, discussing why Patterson will be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft if he chooses to come out.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Thoughts: In the (Maize) Submarine, Wheatley Jr.

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Higdon Talks Notre Dame Game, Leadership, Rivals and More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets bar High for Tyler Martin

• Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: NFL Draft 2019: Early Look at top Five QBs

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

{{ article.author_name }}