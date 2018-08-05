Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan will face off at Notre Dame on Sept. 1 at 7:30.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We’re going back to where it all began ... South Bend, we’re coming to your city! Michigan. Notre Dame. See you September 1!"
— ESPN College GameDay's Twitter Account

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ESPN's College GameDay Will be in South Bend for Michigan Football's Opener

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema Commits to U-M

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact — Quintel Kent

• Travis Hines, NBC Sports: Late-Blooming and High-Rising Recruit Commits to Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}