The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 5
Tweets of the day
We’re going back to where it all began ... South Bend, we’re coming to your city!— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 4, 2018
Michigan. Notre Dame. See you September 1! pic.twitter.com/kwcvy7FIJJ
It's official — College GameDay will be at the #Michigan/#NotreDame game.https://t.co/FwEsHNI10t— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 4, 2018
A bit more on small forward Cole Bajema's commitment to #Michigan.https://t.co/MDxVfqVXqT— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 4, 2018
C O 〽️ 〽️ I T T E D‼️ pic.twitter.com/aYYaxujhrS— Q📍 (@Quintelkent1) August 4, 2018
Four weeks to go! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0hBeiw0oK0— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 4, 2018
You need to be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes and encourage them in their pursuits. When we all help one another, everybody wins. pic.twitter.com/U5AzQrVNQQ— AthleticDirectorU (@AD_University) August 4, 2018
672 hours until @UMichFootball clashes with @NDFootball, a renewal of a great college football rivalry. #Winningest #GoBlue https://t.co/L9g4pIx7aI— David Ablauf (@dablauf) August 4, 2018
Michigan Basketball Party is underway...we sing the fight song every time someone goes thru the food line or they will not be served! #goblue pic.twitter.com/4dmVnCW9zT— Chip Wilde (@coachwilde) August 4, 2018
Closer and closer to the season! Day 2 in the books and blessed to be apart of this great organization, with the best players and staff in the country. #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ pic.twitter.com/JsHYcEYZjh— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) August 4, 2018
See you September 1, @desmondhoward.#GoIrish ☘️ #IrishWearGreen pic.twitter.com/UznhTSXNIE— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 4, 2018
Devin Bush clocks in as Michigan's highest-graded returning player pic.twitter.com/Cjro50asyI— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 4, 2018
Put em up for @CollegeGameDay trip to Notre Dame. Great way to start the season! Renewal of a great rivalry. pic.twitter.com/EJaHELXVnT— Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) August 4, 2018
"Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence."— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) August 4, 2018
-Vince Lombardi
#〽️otivate #Elevate #SetTheExpectation
📷: 2018 〽️🏒 Alumni Golf Tournament#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QuWWohwIiH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 5, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ESPN's College GameDay Will be in South Bend for Michigan Football's Opener
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema Commits to U-M
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact — Quintel Kent
• Travis Hines, NBC Sports: Late-Blooming and High-Rising Recruit Commits to Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook