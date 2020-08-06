TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 6

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 6
Tweets of the day
College football receives yet another last-minute stay of execution: NCAA Division I Board of Directors did not decide today whether to cancel fall sports championships but will decide no later than Aug. 21— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 5, 2020
Michigan still considering having some fans in the stands - they hope to make the decision soon. pic.twitter.com/lSa4GmgZ1q— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 5, 2020
October 24th😈— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) August 5, 2020
Time to roll #GoBlue https://t.co/7a8WISJz3j— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 5, 2020
October 24th. Mark it down. pic.twitter.com/5ssne85TJT— #BeatOSUatNight (@BarstoolUofM) August 5, 2020
OSU vs. Michigan on October 24th is gonnaa be weird. pic.twitter.com/Uz9giD9nuN— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 5, 2020
MSU losing Jacub Panasiuk is bad news for a defense that now has to replace 9 starters with a combined 286 career starts.— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) August 5, 2020
MSU losing Jacub Panasiuk is good news for Michigan players who enjoy their ligaments.
Something that was expected to stay in East Lansing got suddenly shifted to Ann Arbor at the last minute, eh? Something like that hasn't happened since last Friday. https://t.co/IZ0x5jVNfJ— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) August 5, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Big Ten Releases Fall Football Schedule
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Thoughts On U-M's Revised Big Ten Schedule
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: What You Need To Know About Michigan's New 2020 Schedule
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Best Defensive Ends in the Big Ten in 2020
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals: Fact or Fiction: Minnesota will struggle without Rashod Bateman
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook