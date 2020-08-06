TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 6

College football receives yet another last-minute stay of execution: NCAA Division I Board of Directors did not decide today whether to cancel fall sports championships but will decide no later than Aug. 21

Michigan still considering having some fans in the stands - they hope to make the decision soon. pic.twitter.com/lSa4GmgZ1q

October 24th. Mark it down. pic.twitter.com/5ssne85TJT

OSU vs. Michigan on October 24th is gonnaa be weird. pic.twitter.com/Uz9giD9nuN

MSU losing Jacub Panasiuk is bad news for a defense that now has to replace 9 starters with a combined 286 career starts. MSU losing Jacub Panasiuk is good news for Michigan players who enjoy their ligaments.

Something that was expected to stay in East Lansing got suddenly shifted to Ann Arbor at the last minute, eh? Something like that hasn't happened since last Friday. https://t.co/IZ0x5jVNfJ

"He’s always going to be going after the ball and trying to make a play."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook