The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7
Tweets of the day
August 6, 2018
Michigan Commit Cole Bajema Highlights From the Elite 100 Camp!— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 6, 2018
NEW VIDEO: https://t.co/CskFOEwx2R pic.twitter.com/e4FsnU3IVD
BREAKING: With an injury to the starting Center former #Michigan OL Mason Cole will take over the starting spot for Arizona Cardinals as a rookie. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pd41mu4E9a— Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) August 6, 2018
Ex-Michigan standout earns starting role on NFL roster https://t.co/PTsFtAYcIG— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) August 7, 2018
Strive to Be Better Today. #DontSettleBeingComfortable— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) August 6, 2018
26 days and I’m all the way up! Hail Yeah! pic.twitter.com/uLtfFw9sti— John Woods (@lokin4mehereigo) August 6, 2018
Here's what we know: The #B1G East is loaded.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2018
Here's what we don't know: Who will play QB at five of the seven schools.@BTNDaveRevsine, @gerrydinardo & @HowardGriffith offer East storylines. pic.twitter.com/KYGmY9lKlv
This week in the #StartingFive, Kahlil Whitney's Kentucky visit, Aundre Hyatt deciding soon, Michigan and Houston score over the weekend and more https://t.co/zv7lyQPJ5o pic.twitter.com/DNvi7mHx7p— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 6, 2018
🕛 is running out ... we know how we will vote, how will you?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 6, 2018
VOTE NOW for @JordanPoole_2 for https://t.co/OJ3bBhiLM2 'Photo of the Year' 📷
Vote 📩 ➡️ https://t.co/XVPhqikAha#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YrzfGeHOnP
After meeting with the crew at @SLAMonline this afternoon, Joe Girard III @JG3_____ will play at #Dyckman tonight. Also, a possible workout with fellow Glens Falls native @jimmerfredette this week, before starting football practice on August 13— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) August 6, 2018
Game🗽➡️ https://t.co/hiextDVTys pic.twitter.com/2QtOauF2V7
Congrats guys on a solid showing at the WJSS . Gets some well deserved time off as the season is quickly approaching !#GoBlue https://t.co/ODwiGQ5NBd— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) August 6, 2018
Summer scenes in Ann Arbor. More here: https://t.co/oGIjhLzX4v pic.twitter.com/ha102q9hJk— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 6, 2018
PSA: Historic Ferry Field has been reopened for public use! Come walk/jog/run/etc at the same spot where Jesse Owens broke/tied four World Records in the span of 45 minutes in 1935— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 6, 2018
All we ask is that everyone stays off the infield as new grass grows in various spots. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4YjudMSz2t
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema's Impact, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: ESPN Tabs Four Michigan Football Players to top 50 List Heading Into 2018
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Defensive Line
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Matthew Akuchie Chasing U-M Offer
• Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com: A.Q. Shipley out for Season, so Mason Cole Gets his Turn
Question of the day
• Who do you think will start the season-opener at left tackle?
