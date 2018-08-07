Michigan Commit Cole Bajema Highlights From the Elite 100 Camp! NEW VIDEO: https://t.co/CskFOEwx2R pic.twitter.com/e4FsnU3IVD

BREAKING: With an injury to the starting Center former #Michigan OL Mason Cole will take over the starting spot for Arizona Cardinals as a rookie. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pd41mu4E9a

Strive to Be Better Today. #DontSettleBeingComfortable

26 days and I’m all the way up! Hail Yeah! pic.twitter.com/uLtfFw9sti

Here's what we know: The #B1G East is loaded. Here's what we don't know: Who will play QB at five of the seven schools. @BTNDaveRevsine , @gerrydinardo & @HowardGriffith offer East storylines. pic.twitter.com/KYGmY9lKlv

This week in the #StartingFive , Kahlil Whitney's Kentucky visit, Aundre Hyatt deciding soon, Michigan and Houston score over the weekend and more https://t.co/zv7lyQPJ5o pic.twitter.com/DNvi7mHx7p

🕛 is running out ... we know how we will vote, how will you? VOTE NOW for @JordanPoole_2 for https://t.co/OJ3bBhiLM2 'Photo of the Year' 📷 Vote 📩 ➡️ https://t.co/XVPhqikAha #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YrzfGeHOnP

After meeting with the crew at @SLAMonline this afternoon, Joe Girard III @JG3_____ will play at #Dyckman tonight. Also, a possible workout with fellow Glens Falls native @jimmerfredette this week, before starting football practice on August 13 Game🗽➡️ https://t.co/hiextDVTys pic.twitter.com/2QtOauF2V7

Congrats guys on a solid showing at the WJSS . Gets some well deserved time off as the season is quickly approaching ! #GoBlue https://t.co/ODwiGQ5NBd

Summer scenes in Ann Arbor. More here: https://t.co/oGIjhLzX4v pic.twitter.com/ha102q9hJk

PSA: Historic Ferry Field has been reopened for public use! Come walk/jog/run/etc at the same spot where Jesse Owens broke/tied four World Records in the span of 45 minutes in 1935 All we ask is that everyone stays off the infield as new grass grows in various spots. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4YjudMSz2t

"The new leader of Michigan's stacked defense had a team-high 102 tackles and five sacks in his first season as a starter. Good instincts and a fearsome attitude will make Bush the tone-setting centerpiece for another fast, aggressive group in Ann Arbor."

• Who do you think will start the season-opener at left tackle?

You may enter your responses here.