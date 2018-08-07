Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pz2eaywiysga70eyoudd
Michigan began camp on Aug. 3.
Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The new leader of Michigan's stacked defense had a team-high 102 tackles and five sacks in his first season as a starter. Good instincts and a fearsome attitude will make Bush the tone-setting centerpiece for another fast, aggressive group in Ann Arbor."
— ESPN on Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema's Impact, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: ESPN Tabs Four Michigan Football Players to top 50 List Heading Into 2018

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 hot Board — Defensive Line

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Matthew Akuchie Chasing U-M Offer

• Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com: A.Q. Shipley out for Season, so Mason Cole Gets his Turn

Question of the day

• Who do you think will start the season-opener at left tackle?

You may enter your responses here.

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}