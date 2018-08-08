The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 8
Tweets of the day
My guy @Castleton has had a great 6 weeks of training! Weighted in at 212lbs in late June and is 226.8 lbs today. #GoBlue #WeDevelopPros pic.twitter.com/7WdosHUz1h— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 7, 2018
Get well soon Coach! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/JEOgE1Bwbb— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) August 7, 2018
#Michigan commit Quintel Kent making it look easy against Canton McKinley’s starting defense. pic.twitter.com/Re50MSFTbF— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 7, 2018
A quick glance at what Shea Patterson did a season ago at Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/La80FDDae8— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 7, 2018
Cardinals officially placed center A.Q. Shipley (knee) on injured reserve; former Michigan center and Arizona rookie Mason Cole now will be slated to start.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2018
This just in... Tom Crawford says on air that Ohio State fans are trash. Listen live on https://t.co/hCMLdAItE3 for more “hot takes” pic.twitter.com/2Hr79iFDh3— The Drive with Jack and Tom (@DriveJackandTom) August 7, 2018
The results are in and the 2017-18 @UMichAthletics Photo of the Year is…— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 7, 2018
"Full well knowing what was going to happen when Jordan Poole entered the locker room, I made sure to get a front row seat. So much jubilation and chaos after I snapped this image."#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X4nKu3ihGW
Can’t believe it’s almost over brother. I’m extremely blessed to have gone on this journey with you. https://t.co/1g203XpMqq— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) August 7, 2018
#GOBLUE 🔵〽️ @CoachEugene10 pic.twitter.com/iXOkm5LO7I— Tirek Murphy Jr.™ (@Tirek_Jr) August 8, 2018
🎥 INSIDE MICHIGAN HOCKEY: Summer Edition#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G1GFsRFgNl— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 8, 2018
I will forever be a football guy first and creative second! 🏈〽️— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) August 7, 2018
In January, Nicole Sifuentes (@ndsifuentes) & Shannon Osika (@OsikaShannon) ran the 2 fastest indoor mile times EVER in the State of Michigan— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 7, 2018
This weekend they'll represent @AthleticsCanada & @usatf at the NACAC Championships #ProBlue
WATCH that mile: https://t.co/AqJKOEKRYr pic.twitter.com/TRqV2goj7L
Before we get into cross country season in 24 MORE DAYS(!), let's take one more look back at a great track & field season.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 7, 2018
2018 Michigan Track & Field in 📷: https://t.co/XVRdje3nsV pic.twitter.com/aL8J7tA42h
Which 📷🖼️ from the 2018 Michigan track & field season is YOUR favorite?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 7, 2018
⬇️ See the full gallery ⬇️https://t.co/XVRdjekYkt pic.twitter.com/MqGSOfaa8T
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: Initial Fall Practice Tidbits...
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein Expected to Make Full Recovery After Heart Procedure
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Commits, Targets Named to Preseason All-USA Team
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Talks Pledge, Being an Ohio kid
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: NFL Draft 2019: Early Look at top Five Defensive Ends
