"Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning. The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks."

— Francis D. Pagani, program director for the Michigan Medicine Center for Circulatory Support and surgical director of the adult heart transplant program.