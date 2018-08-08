Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

E4ls0hnxao500atdlwga
Michigan leaves for Spain on Aug. 17, and will return on Aug. 26.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning. The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks."
— Francis D. Pagani, program director for the Michigan Medicine Center for Circulatory Support and surgical director of the adult heart transplant program.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: Initial Fall Practice Tidbits...

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein Expected to Make Full Recovery After Heart Procedure

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Commits, Targets Named to Preseason All-USA Team

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Talks Pledge, Being an Ohio kid

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: NFL Draft 2019: Early Look at top Five Defensive Ends

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}