The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9
Tweets of the day
#Michigan junior wideout Eddie McDoom to transfer.https://t.co/Tch8BqRbKq— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 9, 2018
#Michigan inked 5 wide receivers in the 2016 class — none of them are still playing receiver at U-M. Only Brad Hawkins remains on the roster but he's now playing safety. pic.twitter.com/ibjaFTqUm2— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 8, 2018
#Michigan's Jay Harbaugh on sophomore FB Ben Mason's role: "He's mostly on offense, but we'll look a little more into the defensive stuff soon."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 8, 2018
#Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reveals that junior Carlo Kemp has moved to the interior defensive line full time.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 8, 2018
Story from today's JG3, Jimmer workout. A meeting of legendary Glens Falls hoopers. https://t.co/cVjBYHU76S via @poststar— Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) August 8, 2018
Nothing like learning from the best! Thanks again @jimmerfredette 💯🏀 #GFNATION ❤️🖤 https://t.co/psTeSD25Yh— Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) August 8, 2018
〽️🏒 #WallpaperWednesday #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R7EP4A7fj6— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 8, 2018
In honor of #InternationalCatDay, say hello to Maizy and Blue.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 8, 2018
(📷: @jendegeus) pic.twitter.com/jUrfb70n8q
2️⃣4️⃣ turns 2️⃣5️⃣!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 8, 2018
Happy birthday @TheeCount2! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Q4Qy0BvERx
High school 2 a days ✅— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) August 8, 2018
🎥 INSIDE MICHIGAN HOCKEY: Summer Edition— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 8, 2018
Pro Blue back in Ann Arbor, Quinn Hughes returning for another season, and the annual alumni golf outing.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/K18WkNGpIV
.@allabouta2 takes an inside look at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (@ummamuseum). https://t.co/mOzaiuCsd5— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 8, 2018
💙💛... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wRZus9rXef— Mookie Cooper (@uheardof5) August 8, 2018
Live from Tokyo and ready to represent @USASwimming at Pan Pacs! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KsJ5LMfZ38— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) August 8, 2018
Working through some scramble positions w the new guy in the room. @Hobbit216 @j_slidez #CKWC pic.twitter.com/qkjXcohX48— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) August 8, 2018
had a great time at Michigan today!💛💙 pic.twitter.com/GxZqv5oV7t— Mo☝🏽🏀❤️ (@morashawiggins) August 8, 2018
.@nazhillmon and @usabasketball take home gold at the #FIBAU18Americas: https://t.co/cDJ9f8o3Ty #goblue #USABWU18 〽️🏀🏆🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5pvZNjiOjc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 8, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp
Question of the day
• Assuming Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones lead the team in receiving yards this year (among wideouts), which receiver do you think will haul in the next-most yards (excluding tight ends)?
---
