{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Junior receiver Eddie McDoom's departure leaves U-M with just six scholarship receivers.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The guys in the battle there [at Mike McCray’s vacated linebacker spot] are [redshirt sophomore] Devin Gil, [sophomore] Josh Ross and [redshirt freshman] Drew Singleton — those three are in a fistfight. Josh and Devin Gil are probably slightly ahead of Drew, but If that would be the case then we’d let them both play, see who steps up and separates, or if they both keep playing well, we’ll leave it alone."
— Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on Wednesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp

Question of the day

• Assuming Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones lead the team in receiving yards this year (among wideouts), which receiver do you think will haul in the next-most yards (excluding tight ends)?

You may enter your responses here.

