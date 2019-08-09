The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9
Tweets of the day
Almost time. #GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/vTXGdklCPf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 8, 2019
We are now 23 John Ghindia days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 8, 2019
Here’s few things about the former two way standout:
From 1947-49 his Wolverines posted a 25-2-1 record including 2 undefeated National Titles, 3 B1G Championships & a 49-0 win over USC in the 1948 Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/bHZ5UbWgy9
For eleven straight years I have picked Ohio State higher than Michigan (been right 10 times)— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) August 8, 2019
This year I side with the Wolverines, find out why https://t.co/M2EUrz2AR2
Playing QB for Bo was easy.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 8, 2019
All you had to do was be a winner, and listen to him!
😳🤔🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/vonOzHTOof
We were talking about Bo’s yardstick last week. Good pic from SI back in 1981.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 8, 2019
Bring back any memories @JumboElliott76 @DougSkene @JDue51 @dougcohen10 @DesmondHoward ?? pic.twitter.com/lRoNk2eFP1
Josh Gattis said yesterday Mike Onwenu was 370 pounds (he's listed at 350). If so, he wears it well (from instagram): pic.twitter.com/M3CsGY8snj— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 8, 2019
If you never had the chance to watch @JMorris23 play in person you need to watch this video:https://t.co/gZC63w3eeW— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 8, 2019
This guy defied all the naysayers & convinced everyone including his coach that he was a runningback & not a returner. His story is about heart & determination!👍
Blessed🙏🏾💕 @Ballislife @freeEGB pic.twitter.com/XECCtgBudu— Zeb Jackson (@iamzebjackson1) August 9, 2019
Coolest way to kick off your first #Patriots game?— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 8, 2019
Meeting one of your favorite @UMichFootball alumns, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/tggeNVxG9g
"He's a rookie from @UMichFootball. He was picked in the sixth round."— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) August 8, 2019
19 preseasons ago, @TomBrady made his debut. (7/31/2000) pic.twitter.com/9rMQzZeUIu
August 8, 2019
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/YfImASlimh— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) August 8, 2019
Congrats to a Great Michigan Man! Stephen Ross to be Inducted into the NFF Leadership Hall of Fame https://t.co/TqCaCwqX0C— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 8, 2019
My Brudda! 4 Life 💯 @TheRealFrankC_— Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) August 8, 2019
#〽️ichiganMan https://t.co/gKgWFoiuwn
.@MichFarmBureau is sending TWO fans to the Bahamas!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 8, 2019
Enter the Go Blue Bahamas Fly Away Sweepstakes for your chance to win: https://t.co/O4zNQX6a6Z pic.twitter.com/CXHbhEnZ9u
Happy #InternationalCatDay from this maize-and-blue-eyed kitty. 🐈— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 8, 2019
(📷: https://t.co/cE2bYKnC1o) pic.twitter.com/WPBLxQ0dwg
All Praise to the most high ☝🏾— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) August 8, 2019
For our late night crowd... https://t.co/Ye5wR2mSHC— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 9, 2019
The Michigan men check in at #21 in the #FloXC preseason cross country rankings.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 8, 2019
6 of 7 NCAA runners return plus some big new additions.
Stay tuned! #GoBlue https://t.co/MfoqPI1Kr6
Thanks for having us out to your practice and hanging out with us @FCBarcelona on our field! pic.twitter.com/AXynyC8puh— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 9, 2019
.@D_Bo20 with the SKILLS!! https://t.co/M8nV2LhWmf— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 8, 2019
#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/wldktHVr4H— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 8, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
---
