News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"For eleven straight years, I have picked Ohio State higher than Michigan (been right 10 times). This year, I side with the Wolverines."
— College football expert Phil Steele
Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Gattis on Patterson, Harbaugh's Role in the Offense, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Breaking Down Michigan's 3 Strongest Position Groups Heading Into 2019

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshmen of Impact

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Road Game

• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Michigan's Brown Wants to 'Squeeze out' Meltdowns From 2018

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}