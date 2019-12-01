The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ No. 19 Wisconsin
Sport: Hockey
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Hey Ann Arbor ... we brought something back with us ... 🏆#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TMBtLpDFeV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2019
IT'S TI〽️E pic.twitter.com/OBVnK4yAbK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2019
Shea to DPJ! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vv2ILy1PWO— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 30, 2019
Back in the Big House: The 1969 @UMichFootball TEA〽, celebrating its 50th anniversary!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 30, 2019
Thanks for the 〽e〽ories 🙌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z6k1LSDBkU
😯I met @CharlesWoodson today pic.twitter.com/rHHBsibg08— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) November 30, 2019
Forever and always Go Blue 🖤🤞🏽— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) November 30, 2019
I’m very proud of @CoachJim4UM and the staff but most of all the players who battle and fight every snap.Not the outcome the team wanted, but digest, learn , get better and move on. That is what you do when you are on a ball team. No Whinning, no blaming , no negativity #GoBlue— Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) November 30, 2019
It’s great to have Chris Webber in Ann Arbor enjoying some Michigan Football!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2019
#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YbudPa5qgs
Soooooo..... Michigan basketball pic.twitter.com/gqKSccYApl— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 1, 2019
Playmakers have got to make plays in this game.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 30, 2019
Grab his facemask all you want, you aren't stopping him.@H2_3125 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/uwjvjtpXOT— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 30, 2019
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) November 30, 2019
A @gmfb favorite and all-time great dude and @Eagles legend. Even after the Michigan loss, @brandongraham55 rocking his maize and blue. pic.twitter.com/4vhcNAfjJ9— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 1, 2019
Positweet: @JohnKryk and @MVictors via the steady hand of @DrSap4UM pic.twitter.com/EFKNEL627R— MVictors (@MVictors) December 1, 2019
Lincoln-Way East gets into the EndZone on a 56 yard TD run from #3 WR AJ Henning @AJHenning3. Griffins lead Blue Devils 12-0 from the Class 8A IHSA State Championship. pic.twitter.com/TCCo6MLTb5— Chicago Comcast Network Sports (@CN100Sports) December 1, 2019
And that's a final at the Kohl Center.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
Wolverines look to even series tomorrow #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/iJECPjiIAj
GOAL! Jacob Hayhurst from Nick Blankenburg on the power play and Michigan leads 2-0! pic.twitter.com/eHLvx53MTL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
Wolverines lead 1-0 after 20 minutes thanks to a York power-play goal#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/9hhyBxEat4— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
Lines for tonight's game vs Wisconsin#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/DVTd41aoCn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2019
Had an amazing time down at the big house! I am also happy to announce that I have received an offer from the university of Michigan. Huge thanks to @Coach_BenMcD, @CoachJim4UM, and @CoachNua #GOBLUE💙💛 pic.twitter.com/6mxxjkuT0N— Brenan Vernon (@brenanvernon) November 30, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls to Ohio State, 56-27
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a Loss to Ohio State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Defense Gashed in Loss to OSU
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ryan Day Wins First Game as Head Coach Against Michigan
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Undefeated Michigan Wins Battle 4 Atlantis, Jumps to No. 5 in AP top 25 and 1
