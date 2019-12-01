News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ No. 19 Wisconsin

Sport: Hockey

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Forever and always Go Blue"
— Senior linebacker Josh Uche on twitter on Saturday evening.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls to Ohio State, 56-27

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a Loss to Ohio State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Defense Gashed in Loss to OSU

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ryan Day Wins First Game as Head Coach Against Michigan

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Undefeated Michigan Wins Battle 4 Atlantis, Jumps to No. 5 in AP top 25 and 1

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}