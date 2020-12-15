TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 15

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 15
Tweets Of The Day
For ✌️ straight week ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 14, 2020
Hunter Dickinson is the B1G Freshman of the Week!
For week ⤵️
✔️ 19.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.6 bpg
✔️ shot 68.0% from field
✔️ started first career game
✔️ scored first 20+ point game
✔️ helps U-M stay unbeaten
Info | https://t.co/IuI4WGk8Uo#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dGAffRnSsE
Hunter Dickinson's first six games for Michigan: 15.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 BPG. Having a major impact in the pivot.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 14, 2020
One-on-one with Jim Harbaugh: his future at Michigan has an important step. He will meet with AD Warde Manuel at season's end. Is it a matter of crossing t's and dotting i's?— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 14, 2020
"My plan has been, is, and remains to be the head coach at Michigan," Harbaugh told @WXYZDetroit. pic.twitter.com/31gOibo27Y
Jim Harbaugh on recruits asking about his status: "That question does come up and I tell them my plan is I'm committed to Michigan. Have been, am and will remain. Warde & I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract, and that's the truth. That's where it stands."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 14, 2020
Tell me you’re a Michigan fan— Dannie Rogers (@dannierogers___) December 14, 2020
without telling me
you’re a Michigan fan
Good morning and welcome to Champions Week pic.twitter.com/VsxKylnUqx— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 14, 2020
Things you love to see: that pic.twitter.com/ZOJHBhKllo— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) December 15, 2020
A Wolverine is gonna have their way in Michigan 😤#BANEGary pic.twitter.com/JbwEhUZ17i— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) December 14, 2020
Let's Go Blue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/7zryyEp34W— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Harbaugh, Iowa Game and More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Tristan Bounds On Signing Day, Virtual In-Home, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Talks Contract, Quarterbacks & Iowa
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Xavier Worthy On Alabama, Virtual In-Home With Michigan, Upcoming Decision
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Haskins Pumped For Iowa Matchup: 'It's A Blessing To Have Another Game'
