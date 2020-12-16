 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"really beat the odds.. all i heard was “less than 1% people play division 1 football” ok lol."
— Michigan WR commit Andrel Anthony on Twitter
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Late Night Rumblings On Michigan Commits Wavering

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue Pt. 2: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 6.0

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Creating Movement With Michigan State Commit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Is This 2021 Haul Set To Be The Best Class Jim Harbaugh Has Signed At U-M?

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Reiterates He Wants To Be At U-M

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}