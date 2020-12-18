The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 18
Tweets of the day
#NewBlue » https://t.co/RkeLQLbybL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2020
⚡️ “Welcome to Michigan! 〽️🏈”#NewBlue | #NSD21 https://t.co/4lab12uqmx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2020
Jim Harbaugh on In The Trenches with @JonJansen77 says Michigan will look to add transfers this off-season: “Guys like Mike Danna, Jake Rudock that came in here and really added to our football team. We’ll be looking and searching there and very much open to that."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 17, 2020
Michigan has five fewer commits than recruiting rival Notre Dame, a Top 4 team, and is just a handful of points behind the Irish. U-M has a better average star rating.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
What Michigan accomplished on the recruiting trail today with everything going on is fantastic. #GoBlue
Great job Michigan Football! #goblue https://t.co/XsQDtsu7bT— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) December 17, 2020
A look at the top 40 of the @Rivals Team Rankings at the beginning of day two of the Early Signing Period https://t.co/5dt3gJfnvN pic.twitter.com/jfZDD2Pzxx— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 17, 2020
I’ll say a little so it means a lot. To every teammate, coach, staff, and fan: Thank YOU for these 5 years. You made me and you gave this Ann Arbor kid the ride of a lifetime. Now and forever, it’s great to be!!〽️🙏🏼#ForeverGoBlue pic.twitter.com/jnNcARsiay— Nate Schoenle (@NateSchoenle) December 17, 2020
It’s on the floor #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r4dzpuLA8P— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) December 17, 2020
Glad he is still on our Tea〽️! https://t.co/ROE5uaoutk pic.twitter.com/3btddj8dLW— Nick Schnabel (@nischnab) December 17, 2020
Man, must really love those kids to do a signing day in the snow.— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) December 17, 2020
😂😂😂 https://t.co/aORU6r5aq8
A reader asked who the best hooper is in Michigan's 2021 class. I went with @andrel_jr but I know @guyjr11 & @bounds_tristan can ball too. 👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 17, 2020
Michigan has offers out to five 2022 prospects at Texas powerhouse Duncanville. Will watch them in action while home for the holidays this weekend. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 18, 2020
2020 Season in the Books . . . Time to Grind! @armyof1TANK pic.twitter.com/BKhZ9zmTN6— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) December 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 12 as the Dust Settles on Signing day
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Contract, his Future, Signing day and More
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NSD Road Notebook: Michigan Signs a Class of Program Changers
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Recapping a Busy Signing day for Michigan
• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue.com: Vincent Smith Receives Big Ten's Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook