 The Michigan Wolverines' football recruiting class currently resides at No. 12 in the country.
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“A reader asked who the best hooper is in Michigan's 2021 class. I went with @andrel_jr (Andrel Anthony) but I know @guyjr11 (T.J. Guy) & @bounds_tristan (Tristan Bounds) can ball too.”
— TheWolverine's EJ Holland on Twitter, after a reader asked him which of Michigan's signees is the best basketball player
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 12 as the Dust Settles on Signing day

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Harbaugh's Contract, his Future, Signing day and More

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NSD Road Notebook: Michigan Signs a Class of Program Changers

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Recapping a Busy Signing day for Michigan

• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue.com: Vincent Smith Receives Big Ten's Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

{{ article.author_name }}