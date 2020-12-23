TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 23

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 23
Tweets Of The Day
Hardest working, most loyal individual I’ve been blessed to be associated with. I’m so thankful to have been able to work beside you the last 5 years, without you I wouldn’t be here. Thank you for teaching me everything I know about the game. Legendary coach, better human. pic.twitter.com/jJNQGNGTUt— Aaron (@AaronVanHorn11) December 23, 2020
Such a hilarious Don Brown moment from a summer camp 2018 No one can question his enthusiasm for the game and players ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5CCIlmATdQ— angelique (@chengelis) December 23, 2020
Don Brown's agent, Gary O'Hagan, told @YahooSports that Brown, 65, is interested in coaching next season. O'Hagan told Yahoo: “Wherever Don Brown goes, he’ll be the best defensive coordinator that university has ever had.” https://t.co/MDQFO91OBr— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2020
Certainly not a surprise. And probably another sign of Harbaugh's return. https://t.co/nQ1QF4GZNq— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 22, 2020
After great consideration and discussion with those close to me, I have come to a decision and will be announcing my commitment this Thursday.— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) December 22, 2020
I appreciate and am thankful for all the coaches and everyone that has believed in me 🙏. @PalmerRidgeFB @SixZeroAcademy @GroundupSP pic.twitter.com/CanOoqzl2y
Don Brown was all class on the trail. Told recruits he likely wouldn’t be there next season but to stick with Michigan for its great opportunities. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 22, 2020
Rob Pelinka threw up a 2 and 4 after receiving his Lakers championship ring 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/3r65GyrzLJ— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 23, 2020
.@UMich graduate doing more to help small businesses survive lockdowns than anyone else out there 〽️— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 22, 2020
Donate to The Barstool Fund: https://t.co/3FTVcd05pl https://t.co/kSTF2TqALC
He’ll always be a dude to me pic.twitter.com/oD9idIqCAS— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 22, 2020
“It’s about as close as I could ever get to getting accepted at University of Michigan.” - Steve Yzerman, wearing a ‘Block M’ Red Wings hat for his presser pic.twitter.com/toj30NfAcj— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 22, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Bottom Line Bonus Points Pile Up For Howard's Crew
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Don Brown Dismissal Part Of Significant Michigan Staff Shakeup?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ben Mason The Latest Wolverine To Accept Senior Bowl Invite
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Hudson Earns First Career Start, Brady Enjoys Another Massive Outing, More
---
