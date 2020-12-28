The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 28
Tweets of the day
Only @NUMensBball, @umichbball and @BadgerMBB remain unbeaten in @bigten conference play 💪 pic.twitter.com/hGakffDwcG— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 27, 2020
HBD, Chris Perry! 🎁🎂🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 27, 2020
The 2003 Doak Walker Award winner scored 39 career rushing TDs.
Here's one of 'em to celebrate the @UMichFootball great's 3⃣9⃣th birthday. pic.twitter.com/XxJUkCH8dC
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 27, 2020
‘Tis the Season
For more photos and videos like this be sure to follow us on @instagram at https://t.co/rU0fqScNjW pic.twitter.com/Tfy9boB6D5
Alright guys. $15, build your team!— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) December 27, 2020
S/O to @BGWolverines for making this! pic.twitter.com/fRQMRXV6ZU
December 27, 2020
When Legends talk....folks should listen👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/3GOYKKaQHA— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) December 27, 2020
Having fun with it😝 pic.twitter.com/qGEtgVMj3L— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) December 28, 2020
Love it. @B1GMBBall, you’re on the clock https://t.co/sQoj9J7FlF— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 27, 2020
December 27, 2020
#G1GB pic.twitter.com/1V2P2VIiX7— Smøøve1️⃣5️⃣ (@TrentTayshawn) December 27, 2020
Michigan offers 2022 ATH Tyler Banks out of Virginia #GoBlue https://t.co/TGrak8Xq8p— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 27, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: On Harbaugh, Muschamp Rumors and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2022 Class off to a hot Start
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With new Commit Connor Jones
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: New Michigan Commits, Don Brown Dismissal, More
• Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: Tom Brady Reached a Feat Only he has Ever Accomplished in Buccaneers win Over Lions
