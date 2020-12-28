 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is one of just three undefeated programs remaining in the Big Ten.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Only @NuMensBball, @umichbball and @BadgerMBB remain unbeaten in @bigten conference play.”
— The FOX College Hoops Twitter Account on Sunday evening, reminding everyone that Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin are the only three clubs who are still undefeated in Big Ten play this season

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: On Harbaugh, Muschamp Rumors and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2022 Class off to a hot Start

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With new Commit Connor Jones

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: New Michigan Commits, Don Brown Dismissal, More

• Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: Tom Brady Reached a Feat Only he has Ever Accomplished in Buccaneers win Over Lions

---

