basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I don’t give grades right now. I’m not a professor or a teacher.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after he was asked to grade his team at the end of non-conference play.
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jon Teske Enjoys Career day as Michigan Blows out UMass-Lowell, 86-60

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Dwumfour has Procedure, Will Miss Citrus Bowl

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Pleased With U-M's Performance, Johns Recaps his First Start

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From U-M's 86-60 win Over UMass-Lowell

• Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider: Citrus Bowl Offers Reunion for Alabama and Michigan OC Josh Gattis

{{ article.author_name }}