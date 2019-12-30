The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 30
Tweets of the day
Career-high 25 from Jon Teske leads @umichbball past UMass Lowell. pic.twitter.com/g7jMG9Ezpo— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 30, 2019
FINAL: 〽️ 86, UMass Lowell 60— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 29, 2019
Big 😴: 25P, 8R
Eli: 15P, 2R, 3A
❌: 10A, 9P, 6R
Big 🤠: 7P, 3R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sPIZiaHPMl
Franz with the flush! pic.twitter.com/WvIO0t0PjW— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 29, 2019
Z threads the needle.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 29, 2019
Franz hammers it home.@umichbball continues to lead big vs. UMass Lowell. pic.twitter.com/lo2DAJQdut
Simpson —> Teske. Clockwork. pic.twitter.com/yRuHV3DfpA— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 29, 2019
Second half starting just like the first - @JonTeske goes on his own 4-0 scoring run against UMass Lowell.#GoBlue 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 29, 2019
Keys to the game vs. Bama?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2019
Is this group locked in?
Reflections on his final game in the Maize and Blue?
One-on-one with @SheaPatterson_1. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/vXag9kFuDz
Full pads for the Wolverines as we get back in our rhythm. #GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/j8GWoXvTMh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2019
I have been playing through injury for a good portion of the season and decided to have surgery that would keep me from playing or traveling with my teammates to the Citrus Bowl. I will miss suiting up with my teammates but I will be cheering them on New Year’s Day.— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) December 29, 2019
Mike Dwumfour has had a medical procedure that prevented him from traveling and participating in the bowl game. That's why he's not in Orlando.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 29, 2019
Offensive Line getting ready for the Citrus Bowl. Go Blue 💪〽️ pic.twitter.com/fANE9fLuhx— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 30, 2019
Dunking with a trampoline??..Come on now...that's cheating! Ha.. pic.twitter.com/4OIRRCgXLW— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) December 29, 2019
Can we talk about how Gattis did the best job of any OC against Jeff Hafley’s defense.— JDW (@MetaWootenPeace) December 29, 2019
Congrats to @TomBrady! #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/iCfh8C928y— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2019
This is Michigan DB commit Andre Seldon in coverage. Michigan joined the union in 1837. pic.twitter.com/FhkTPLU0Je— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 30, 2019
🏆UA All America Practice Day 1 🏆— Life and Football (@LifeandBall) December 30, 2019
Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) the Head Coach @AllAmericaGame.
He’s giving advice to Andre Seldon Jr (@AndreSeldonjr) a DB that’s also a signee to @UMichFootball.
Full Video ➡️🎥https://t.co/B8O301eRhY
Blessed
Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/ZfzRAnWhOv
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jon Teske Enjoys Career day as Michigan Blows out UMass-Lowell, 86-60
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Dwumfour has Procedure, Will Miss Citrus Bowl
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard Pleased With U-M's Performance, Johns Recaps his First Start
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From U-M's 86-60 win Over UMass-Lowell
• Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider: Citrus Bowl Offers Reunion for Alabama and Michigan OC Josh Gattis
---
