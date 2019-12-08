News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I love my team. No matter. What."
— Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle and heavy Michigan target Andrew Gentry on Twitter on Saturday night.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Bowl Game, Hunter Dickinson, Potential Assistant Coach Moves

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz From big Recruiting Weekend at Michigan

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Thoughts on hot Starts, Cold Finishes

• Baltimore sun Staff, Baltimore sun: St. Frances Running Back Blake Corum Named Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year

• WBUR: A Michigan Football Player's Life-Changing Injury

