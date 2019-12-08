The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 8
Tweets of the day
Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard checking out Michigan Committ Isaiah Todd for Word of God. pic.twitter.com/OmyZCIUM0l— Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) December 8, 2019
Sights and sounds of the Star Wars festivities at the @umichbball game last night! #GoBlue #StarWars pic.twitter.com/rjju8kPeaQ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 7, 2019
Blessed to be the state of Maryland Gatorade player of the year. GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/SK0b22BIWg— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 7, 2019
St. Frances running back Blake Corum named Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year - Baltimore Sun #goblue committed to #Michiganhttps://t.co/39oGnaDLmF https://t.co/39oGnaDLmF— The M Zone (@The_MZone) December 8, 2019
December 8, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Bennie McRae - https://t.co/KjCiFn5FCr pic.twitter.com/jHoE4OWcTE— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 8, 2019
Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/gbrRNVXVxN— Gaige Garcia (@gaigegarcia23) December 7, 2019
Missed last night's game - we got your covered!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 7, 2019
Here's the highlights from Michigan's 4-1 win over No. 6 Penn State#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VcXUkddReF
"Blue" is basking in the morning sun...#puppies #GoldenRetrievers pic.twitter.com/fBSb3MQ9rj— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) December 7, 2019
I love my team. No. Matter. What. pic.twitter.com/ghOdtxgMUO— Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) December 8, 2019
Aaron Lewis Jr.'s farewell to HS football.— Mark Trible (@Mtrible) December 7, 2019
What a player.
Thanks. pic.twitter.com/wLljOU8ujM
The Michigan Hockey Band plays a rendition of Happy Birthday for Red Berenson - Happy Birthday Big Guy! pic.twitter.com/UR3ej1Jr1d— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
A full 60 ➡️success— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 7, 2019
Johnny Beecher, Cam York and Coach Mel Pearson on shutting down Penn State and playing a complete game pic.twitter.com/49OxdtV10I
Hear from @CoachMelPearson and rookies Johnny Beecher and Cam York following Michigan's 4-1 win over No. 6 Penn State#HAIL pic.twitter.com/K0DD8UWLFf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 7, 2019
Final from Yost tonight.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UYg0tAagZF— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
Morgan Continues Goal Streak, but U-M Falls to No. 6 Penn State— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
Read >> https://t.co/B7Kb54ZMRY#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/r9DT8HlXfQ
Coach Mayotte on Michigan’s response in the 2nd period ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c0JOkuWLpg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
The final 2⃣0⃣ minutes are underway!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5TkJojGJZS— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
4⃣0⃣ minutes down.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1pAVGY6YKm— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2019
🔊 SOUND ON! Call the right play and raise your gift game this year with Michigan gear! #GiftGame#GoBlue Shop 🛒 » https://t.co/rTBcyQwuiD pic.twitter.com/ojDKPVmh6J— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 7, 2019
Looking for some gift ideas for the holidays? Check out this #GoBlueRewards gift guide. https://t.co/JuOduWP1Ez— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 7, 2019
It's another #NCAAVB MATCHDAY in Lexington!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 7, 2019
See you tonight at 7 PM!#goblue pic.twitter.com/VNP5zWSoI9
Parris captured the heavyweight title in his #CKLV debut; defeated ASU’s 6th-ranked Tanner Hall, 6-3, in the final.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 8, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/VEr9wafuJd pic.twitter.com/r2548OKiVp
Great finals match from @Parris58, great images from @SJanickiPhoto. #CKLV #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xWFpSlS5Cx— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 8, 2019
184: Embree earns a 5-2 decision over Minnesota's Webster in the wrestlebacks. Two takedowns, incl a slick duck and rideout with less than 15 seconds left in the first.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 7, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Bowl Game, Hunter Dickinson, Potential Assistant Coach Moves
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz From big Recruiting Weekend at Michigan
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Thoughts on hot Starts, Cold Finishes
• Baltimore sun Staff, Baltimore sun: St. Frances Running Back Blake Corum Named Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year
