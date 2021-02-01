 Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Dylan McCaffrey transfers to Northern Colorado.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"Is it possible for both teams to lose?"
— The Maize Rage Twitter account yesterday, tweeted at halftime of the Michigan State/Ohio State game
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: What to Expect on National Signing day

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: 10 Thoughts: Defensive Tackle Recruiting the Focus Ahead of National Signing day

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Addition of Rooks Gives Michigan one of its Best 4-Star Hauls of the Rivals era

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets

• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Ex-Michigan Wolverines QB Dylan McCaffrey Transferring to Northern Colorado

