Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis look ahead to March and lay out their top seeds. pic.twitter.com/lI1d2nlBVj— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 31, 2021
#HBD @JalenRose https://t.co/y3TUP6bt3L— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2021
Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!! pic.twitter.com/WqHEMrb1U7— Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) January 31, 2021
Former Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey announces he will resume his career at FCS Northern Colorado, where his dad Ed is the head coach.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 1, 2021
January 31, 2021
Is it possible for both teams to lose— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 31, 2021
Every 〽️ graduate should have a Michigan pin. Why was that stopped? Along with your degree each of us have been given a Michigan pin. Each college could issue their own design. 〽️Go Blue 💙 @MichiganRunsFB @CraziesMichigan @UMichAthletics @MichiganOnBTN @UofM @UMich @umichbball https://t.co/RsjMdhqhQ0— Wolverine (@WolverineGene) January 31, 2021
Snow Day vibes ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/KZyLzFX6tC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 31, 2021
James Hudson in two seasons at Cincinnati:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 31, 2021
📈 358 pass-block snaps
📈 6 QB pressures allowed
📈 0 sacks + hits allowed pic.twitter.com/m7CnZU6pzI
Smooth as smooth can be for @Dylanlarkin39. pic.twitter.com/AJW6fWf2Kp— NHL (@NHL) January 31, 2021
Happy Birthday @BrewATC! pic.twitter.com/2l4DLZ0Yno— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 31, 2021
Michigan a finalist for 2022 Rivals100 RB Raleek Brown, who will decide this week. #GoBlue https://t.co/FektrDejg3— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 31, 2021
Michigan a top school for four-star 2022 Memphis DB Kody Jones, who notched an offer from the Wolverines this month. #GoBlue https://t.co/Y8BxiODaS2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 31, 2021
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: What to Expect on National Signing day
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: 10 Thoughts: Defensive Tackle Recruiting the Focus Ahead of National Signing day
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Addition of Rooks Gives Michigan one of its Best 4-Star Hauls of the Rivals era
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets
• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Ex-Michigan Wolverines QB Dylan McCaffrey Transferring to Northern Colorado
