The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"They hit a grand slam getting J.J. McCarthy. He’s the best kind of commit because he’s the best recruiter. What guys wouldn’t want to play with this kid?"
— Michigan 2021 QB commit J.J. McCarthy's coach, Nazareth Academy High School Head Coach Tim Racki

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jay Harbaugh Talks Blake Corum, Chris Evans' Return & More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 9 Local 2021 Prospects In The Rivals 250 On Pace To Be The 2nd Most Ever

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Chicago High School Coaches Sound Off On Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Instant Recap: Wolverines Hammer Northwestern, 79-54

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick In For Michigan

---

