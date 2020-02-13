The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13
Tweets of the day
There is something special about the air in Chicago! It smells even sweeter after getting a W.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 13, 2020
We never quit. We continued to move to that next play.
I just love how our guys responded and keep growing! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bUt6UhPse8
𝙷𝙰𝙸𝙻 𝚃𝙾 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙸𝙲𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚂!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 13, 2020
Michigan wins 79-54 over Northwestern and has now won 4 out of 5 games.
〽️🏀 | #GoBluepic.twitter.com/LvvztigCsf
ISAIAH LIVERS SKYWALKING 🔥— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 13, 2020
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LvvztigCsf
Key moment in the game: Eli Brooks' deep three-pointer to extend Michigan's lead back to 15 points. pic.twitter.com/4JTcQ7s6dt— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 13, 2020
AUSTIN DAVIS WITH AUTHORITY‼️ pic.twitter.com/AHmTrJhPOp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 13, 2020
Juwan Howard says Dikembe Mutombo — one of his favorite teammates from his NBA playing days — was in attendance tonight to support him.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 13, 2020
It was, of course, Howard’s first game coaching in his hometown.
Isaiah Livers goes for 17 points as @umichbball rolls on the road.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 13, 2020
Highlights from the win against Northwestern: pic.twitter.com/hq83u4OapS
HE’S BACK!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KNDVydnULp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 13, 2020
We don't know about you but we could watch this on repeat ALL DAY!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WCY5YjmVRm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jay Harbaugh Talks Blake Corum, Chris Evans' Return & More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 9 Local 2021 Prospects In The Rivals 250 On Pace To Be The 2nd Most Ever
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Chicago High School Coaches Sound Off On Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Instant Recap: Wolverines Hammer Northwestern, 79-54
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick In For Michigan
