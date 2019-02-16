The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
When you walk in the gym & do a double take ... no ... a TRIPLE TAKE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 15, 2019
So great having @moritz_weasley, @theprophet_5 & @D_Bo20 back at the WDPDC#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xmI7jtZMi2
It's all about the 〽️🏀 FAMILY! That will never change#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/CjnNH1sdAs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 15, 2019
So proud to wear these for tomorrow’s game with @TerrapinHoops— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 15, 2019
We must never forget those who have passed from this deadly disease AND we must bring awareness to find a cure for breast cancer!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qb5pfOEnnZ
All the notes, facts and figures heading into tomorrow's game against Maryland at Crisler Center ⤵️https://t.co/nupBSnVBzn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 15, 2019
Time to go to work. 😤@JonJansen77 catches up with three new members of our coaching staff - McDaniels, Campanile and Nua.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 15, 2019
Plus, Jon discusses Michigan's motivation and some potential NFL destinations for draft-eligible Wolverines.
PODCAST » https://t.co/ECJRw70hRD#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nv51wVB3WA
Michigan takes the opening game of the season, 10-0, over Binghamton. The teams return to First Data Field Saturday at 1 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yC08F1PNcA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2019
FIVE straight dubs. #GoBlue x @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/3ok9b7JWat— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 15, 2019
Dominant on the road. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m2vqfrq0qS— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 16, 2019
Strong out of the gate. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MsLzFbfR7b— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 15, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Maryland Preview
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Ejection ... Izzo Defends Him
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Learning From Loss To Penn State
• Austin Fox, Michigan Is On An Incredible Run Against Ranked Opponents The Last 2 Years
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five New England Targets To Watch
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-The 3-2-1: Questions That Still Need Answering
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jonah Monheim To Give U-M A Hard Look
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: There's hope for Michigan basketball after Penn State debacle. Here's why
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook