{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 07:30:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16

Andrew Hussey
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Michigan looks to defeat Maryland Saturday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It basically was to get an interpretation of how things got out of control so quickly, and why,"
— Michigan coach John Beilein on call with Big Ten

Headlines:

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Maryland Preview

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Ejection ... Izzo Defends Him

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Learning From Loss To Penn State

• Austin Fox, Michigan Is On An Incredible Run Against Ranked Opponents The Last 2 Years

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five New England Targets To Watch

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-The 3-2-1: Questions That Still Need Answering

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jonah Monheim To Give U-M A Hard Look

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: There's hope for Michigan basketball after Penn State debacle. Here's why

---

{{ article.author_name }}