TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16
Michigan On TV
What: Women's basketball vs. Michigan State
When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets Of The Day
Odds are Hunter Dickinson will break the record for most B1G Freshman of the Week honors in school history— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 15, 2021
Trey Burke, 7x (2011-12)
Hunter Dickinson, 6x (2020-21)
Ignas Brazdeikis, 4x (2018-19)
Tim Hardaway, Jr., 4x (2010-11)
Franz Wagner, 3x (2019-20)
Nik Stauksas, 3x (2011-12)
This week in the rankings ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oG9gVcFQUA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 15, 2021
Am told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, 52, signed a contract extension earlier this month. He was hired in March 2016 and his original deal expires on March 13. The new contract has not yet been formally announced -- would expect that as early as today— angelique (@chengelis) February 15, 2021
Check out POTUS Ford’s coat! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8KuU7LM2p4— MVictors (@MVictors) February 15, 2021
Looking forward to this....#GoBlue 〽️ @Coach_SMoore @grant_newsome pic.twitter.com/n1KDfNJD3X— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) February 16, 2021
⬆️1⃣#goblue pic.twitter.com/uIa7BjL0IS— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 15, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Gard Praises Dickinson — 'One Of The Better Post Players In The Country'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Texas CB Commit Jaylon Guilbeau Excited About Michigan, Mo Linguist
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's Comeback Win Over Wisconsin
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Hockey: Wolverines Split Weekend Series With No. 7 Wisconsin
---
