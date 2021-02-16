TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

What: Women's basketball vs. Michigan State

Odds are Hunter Dickinson will break the record for most B1G Freshman of the Week honors in school history Trey Burke, 7x (2011-12) Hunter Dickinson, 6x (2020-21) Ignas Brazdeikis, 4x (2018-19) Tim Hardaway, Jr., 4x (2010-11) Franz Wagner, 3x (2019-20) Nik Stauksas, 3x (2011-12)

This week in the rankings ... #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oG9gVcFQUA

Am told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, 52, signed a contract extension earlier this month. He was hired in March 2016 and his original deal expires on March 13. The new contract has not yet been formally announced -- would expect that as early as today

“They’re a really, really good team. You have to play a full 40 minutes against really good teams and we’re not at the point where we’re doing that.”

