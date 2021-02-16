 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 16

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

What: Women's basketball vs. Michigan State

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“They’re a really, really good team. You have to play a full 40 minutes against really good teams and we’re not at the point where we’re doing that.”
— Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard on Michigan
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Gard Praises Dickinson — 'One Of The Better Post Players In The Country'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Texas CB Commit Jaylon Guilbeau Excited About Michigan, Mo Linguist

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's Comeback Win Over Wisconsin

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Hockey: Wolverines Split Weekend Series With No. 7 Wisconsin

{{ article.author_name }}