The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2
Michigan on TV
What: Iowa @ Michigan
Sport: Women's basketball
Channel: Big Ten Network
When: 12:00 PM ET
Tweets of the day
Johns scores 20 and Michigan earns their second straight B1G win!@umichbball pic.twitter.com/Fcl3YpDx9Y— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
Zavier Simpson had a very Zavier Simpson-like day in his return.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
The @umichbball star caught up with @TheAndyKatz following the win over No. 25 Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/sBqTnAZTn7
.@Brandon_Johns0 stepped up huge on Super Saturday.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
The @umichbball bucket-getter joined @TheAndyKatz postgame to discuss the win over Rutgers.#B1GatMSG pic.twitter.com/V3ZGHjvYzL
Senior @Xaviersimpson3 tied Gary Grant as the Michigan all-time leader with 14 games in which he handed out 10-or-more assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/6rBPAPeUhe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2020
"It's a great win for us."@JuwanHoward joins @TheAndyKatz to talk @umichbball's win vs. No. 25 Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/WUq1yPzpsg— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
Leaving New York City on a high note ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/T1JkyAmNa3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2020
We think Big Sleep loves B1G hoops in the Big 🍎 ... Don’t you?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2020
Which is better?#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Srs0rYbL0c
It’s all in the wrist! 😂#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bY7NZCEZhH— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 1, 2020
From Michigan’s Instagram post, Isaiah Livers can be spotted without his practice jersey/shorts at this morning’s walkthrough at MSG.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 1, 2020
Yesterday, Juwan Howard said his injury status remains day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/2kl6aVZVXX
Hello, @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/NMDffaSYth— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) February 1, 2020
Gameday dance vibes featuring @DavidDejulius 🕺🏼#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ywpKz5uANU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 1, 2020
Check out the photo gallery from tonight's game vs. OSU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 2, 2020
📸 >> /myumi.ch/BoDxq pic.twitter.com/dH5gLFZAKk
It's Game Day! Michigan looks for a perfect weekend tonight versus Ohio State!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
🆚Ohio State
📍Ann Arbor
🏟Yost Ice Arena
⌚️7:30 PM
🎟(SRO) https://t.co/5hrJISjq01
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMDqd7
🖥 https://t.co/uzTGJvn5N0
🔈 https://t.co/Nq2994iPLK#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/gBdzBOvVbf
Sights & Sounds: Michigan defeats No. 11 Ohio State 3-2 on Friday night #HAIL pic.twitter.com/NuENZEY54c— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 1, 2020
Last night was a warmup...— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 1, 2020
(📸: @MiHockeyNow) pic.twitter.com/ZxfIEzHi4t
Vindication? The revenge tour is just beginning... See you all at 7:30pm 😈 https://t.co/yAAspokghR— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 1, 2020
What a fun day!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 1, 2020
Make sure to come out to Ray Fisher Stadium and Alumni Field at the Wilpon Complex to see all the good times in person!!#GoBlue #Team154 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/hfFXfEnHzu
Henry, a 9-year-old superfan of @umichband, recently got the surprise of a lifetime at Revelli Hall. https://t.co/rxFqg5A2bl— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 1, 2020
Arrived. @TheGarden #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6TbD6jB4T6— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 1, 2020
Still friends. 😀 @Sean_Bormet @donnypritzlaff #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KxrvVjUyTs— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 1, 2020
Ready. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i1MTFlI5jm— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 1, 2020
.@Parris58 pin at heavyweight gives No. 25 @umichwrestling 21-16 win over No. 23 Rutgers in Madison Square Garden— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) February 2, 2020
📝: https://t.co/xGb9qhHKVi pic.twitter.com/LD9CUZxLb6
Earlier this week, 2018-19 @ncaawrestling qualifier Mason Parris of @umichwrestling improved to 21-0 on the season. #B1GatMSG pic.twitter.com/oaaioaJgDO— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 1, 2020
SWEEEEEP!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 1, 2020
No. 1 Women won 15-of-16 events in a 181-83 win over Michigan State, capping the program's third consecutive undefeated season. https://t.co/bXFfiyvMYT
No. 3 Men won all 16 events in a 195-76 win over Michigan State! https://t.co/19jhnFXSun#GoBlue | @umichswimdive pic.twitter.com/lF1asFv6Wk
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Howard's Wolverines Overcome Plenty for big win Over Rutgers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan 69, Rutgers 63
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From a Michigan win Over Rutgers in NYC
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Talk win
• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell and Players Talk Michigan Postgame
---
