The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Iowa @ Michigan

Sport: Women's basketball

Channel: Big Ten Network

When: 12:00 PM ET

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“What happened today is he got off to a great start. He finished with 20 points, but the points are not what shows up. It’s the winning. His effort, the attention to detail being there defensively, being able to guard one through four, being a rim protector at the basket.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, discussing sophomore forward Brandon Johns' 20-point performance against Rutgers.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Howard's Wolverines Overcome Plenty for big win Over Rutgers

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan 69, Rutgers 63

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From a Michigan win Over Rutgers in NYC

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Talk win

• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell and Players Talk Michigan Postgame

---

