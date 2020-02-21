The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 21
Michigan on TV
What: Notre Dame @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
.@umichbball hands Rutgers their first home loss and Zavier Simpson hits another milestone. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RGeFF2hV6q— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 21, 2020
Our defense was a catalyst Wednesday night as all four of our blocks came in pivotal moments of the second half #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ynHjFDpOJn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 20, 2020
Just the FOURTH player in program history with 1,000 career points and 500 assists.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2020
Welcome to the club, X! @umichbball pic.twitter.com/BCw6vcBl5z
The Michigan win at Rutgers was their best since Gonzaga. Most teams lose energy & focus on D when shots aren’t falling. (M 6-23 from 3). Instead, they elevated their 2nd half defensive effort & had their best game of the year contesting shots.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) February 20, 2020
DAMN!!! One of the "guttier" wins watching @umichbball passionately the past "56 years" giving Rutgers its first loss at "The RAC" all season. Good teams can win games in a variety of ways with multiple contributors. That is Michigan Basketball !!! https://t.co/fXgzl5gyrl pic.twitter.com/Vo0TswFRjS— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) February 20, 2020
Our Open Practice highlights a lot of activity on the @UMichAthletics Ross Athletic Campus on April 17-19. 👀— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 20, 2020
DETAILS » https://t.co/2hOSRncJ8y#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JAQ32GnfDX
Ready to roll in Port St. Lucie!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 20, 2020
Follow our Instagram (umichbaseball) for more behind-the-scenes action from our trip!#goblue #team154 #bluecrew pic.twitter.com/WKajNdm3VO
Check out our Facebook page if you want to check out tonight’s BP from here ⬇️⬇️⬇️#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/UA4nhLjw4Q— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 20, 2020
Harbaugh spotted on the couch! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HCJkUgomhh— Jordan Shusteric (@TheShuFitz) February 20, 2020
We think this pic of Reggie Bee is meme worthy, don’t you? Help us caption our beloved campus corgi in honor of #LoveYourPetDay. pic.twitter.com/mNveOuSFRL— University of Michigan (@UMich) February 20, 2020
With #Michigan basketball on a roll, now is the perfect time to sign up to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS, which includes:— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 21, 2020
• In-depth reporting on #Michigan athletics
• Inside scoop on recruiting
• A $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop powered by Fanaticshttps://t.co/GqegiI9eol pic.twitter.com/s8ydeeUIHy
Jimmy Obertop 👌 #GoBlue 〽️pic.twitter.com/Cno2FuaSqU— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 20, 2020
Fourth and goal on the tooth yard line. He's trying to call an audible...it's long but worth the watch. #toothfairyquarterback #trickplay #touchdown pic.twitter.com/Q2rGtsYvCC— Kris McCarthy (@KrispCreative) February 20, 2020
🚨 NEW SCHOOL RECORD 🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2020
The Wolverines won the 200-yard medley relay for the first time since 2000, with a time of 1:34.21, to open up the Big Ten Championships. @umichswimdive pic.twitter.com/deQE7gu3H0
Podium has treated @wojcik_natalie well: perfect 10.0, Big Ten floor and all-around titles, NCAA beam championship. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ewyDe9ZK1H— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) February 20, 2020
Full postgame report from last night's 80-59 win over Illinois. #goblue pic.twitter.com/k7i48UJprR— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 20, 2020
.@umichwbball had four players in double figures in Akienreh Johnson (22), Naz Hillmon (15), Amy Dilk (15) and Hailey Brown (14) as the Wolverines got a big win over Illinois, 80-59. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0WVJ3bW5Ed— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Spring Game Officially Slated for April 18
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Howard's First Tourney Team is Forming
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Howard Cementing This Year as one of the Best Debut Seasons in U-M History
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Zak Zinter Already Impressing
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Three-Point Play: Michigan on Fire; Latest on Visits, Impending Commits
---
