“The Sun Devils are still heavily involved and while the Bruins and Missouri remain in the picture, sources around Christopher and his recruitment think it is only a matter of when and not if he commits to Michigan. If that is the case, Howard would have put together a stellar 2020 class. We saw a similar effort with Penny Hardaway last year as a first-time college head coach, where the Tigers landed the nation’s top class. However, Howard has done most of his work outside of the school’s locale unlike Hardaway, which might make Michigan’s recruiting efforts one of the more impressive runs in recent memory by a first-year head coach.”

— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans, discussing Michigan's pursuit of Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher and head coach Juwan Howard's impressive recruiting efforts so far.