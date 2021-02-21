The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 21
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Ohio State
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
***
What: Ohio State @ Michigan
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Michigan freshman QB @jjmccarthy09 and freshman LB @JuniorColson are on the cover of this month’s @TheWolverineMag!https://t.co/Po2aQMh73Q pic.twitter.com/eiNi5jxxgR— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 20, 2021
February 20, 2021
DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 from @GaryParrishCBS has been updated.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 20, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. West Virginia
9. Villanova
10. Texashttps://t.co/n0qquAjtXT
My 6 year old was cheering “lock up” on the bench during her game today. To say she loves @umichbball would be an understatement!— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) February 20, 2021
Three rules to live by:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 20, 2021
1. Never acknowledge The Godfather: Part III.
2. Never waste calories on pizza outside of the Eastern Time Zone.
3. ALWAYS foul up three late.
Highest accurate pass % on 20+ yard throws since 2018:— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 20, 2021
Tom Brady - 46.3%
Patrick Mahomes - 46.2%
Baker Mayfield - 46.0% pic.twitter.com/a55fLwbmlx
Time to meet more of our #NewBlue 〽— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 20, 2021
Help us welcome Greg Crippen (@gregcrippen) pic.twitter.com/VUMNgFrF8I
That was a productive 2nd period!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/gaFttXTqp8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 20, 2021
@umichhockey just scored three goals in under five minutes against OSU making it 4-0.... a lot has changed from last night #GoBlue— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 20, 2021
GOAL! Thomas Bordeleau wants in on the goal scoring action! pic.twitter.com/nJg21G4s59— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 20, 2021
Value City Arena respecting our 4-goal second period by playing Mr. Brightside, how sweet 🥰🥰— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 20, 2021
Jack Becker pots the Jimmy Lambert rebound and Michigan takes a 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/rUJczS5TD8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 20, 2021
.@umichhockey wastes no time scoring in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/HqjCv4AfYx— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 21, 2021
👀👀 #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 20, 2021
Posted • @gleaguetv Jordan Poole just dropped a G-League SEASON-HIGH 37 points today in a huge comeback win over the Mad Ants‼️The former @umichbball star is now averaging 25.3 points per game for Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/8Sdq3J4whm
Stay-at-home Saturday for #GoBlue:— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2021
Water Polo vs. Indiana 10:30 am & Salem 1:30 pm (BTN+)
WTennis at Indiana 11 am (MGB)
MLacrosse at Mary 1 pm (BTN+)
Volleyball vs Mary 6 pm (BTN+)
WSoccer at OSU 5 pm (MGB)
Hockey at OSU 5:30 pm (BTN+)
Volleyball vs Mary 6 pm (BTN+) pic.twitter.com/s4YiZ2NZZE
Rivals250 Michigan WR target Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) gets open for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bWnsGnDCT7— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021
Four-star Georgia CB Marcus Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) in action. Recently named Michigan in his Top 10. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/M7DI291sWo— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021
Rivals250 WR Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) with the athletic TD grab here. Michigan recently offered. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/boC9wjtBkL— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021
New 2022 Michigan safety offer and Georgia native Terian Williams (@T_WilliamsD1) comes away with the INT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dvRei2RHrZ— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021
Rivals250 TE and top Michigan target Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) shows off his playmaking ability here #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lC2nJ9WRrW— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021
Michigan moves to 3-0 in Big Ten action with a 6-1 win at Indiana!#goblue pic.twitter.com/WDcdLF53ub— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) February 20, 2021
ICYMI: Wolverines closed out their dual slate with a decisive 28-9 win at No. 23 Michigan State last night in East Lansing. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ynryxx7AVG— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 20, 2021
Big gains from week one to week two for 197-pounder @Myles_Amine. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fg4y8iVdcS— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 20, 2021
Headed to overtime in Columbus tied at 1-1.#GoBlue | #RaiseIt 〽️ pic.twitter.com/9dX8wUFlpO— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) February 20, 2021
We have been waiting a LONG time to say this ... IT'S GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) February 20, 2021
🆚: at Ohio State
📍: Columbus, Ohio
🏟: Woody Hayes Athletic Center
🕔: 5 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/LHKgsfNBC8
📺: https://t.co/EB5dtvCppi#GoBlue | #RaiseIt 〽️ pic.twitter.com/nO2HMQa0RC
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan/Ohio State Basketball Preview, Latest Football News
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Answering Five Questions Ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State Basketball
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 20
• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: How Ohio State Matches up With Michigan's Frontcourt
• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: Holtmann Laments Lack of Fans for Michigan Game, Talks Quick Turnaround
