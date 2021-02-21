 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play at Ohio State today.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Ohio State

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

***

What: Ohio State @ Michigan

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"My 6 year old was cheering 'lock up' on the bench during her game today. To say she loves @umichbball would be an understatement!"
— Elizabeth Martelli Jeffries on Twitter yesterday, presumably a close relative of Michigan assistant basketball coach Phil Martelli
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan/Ohio State Basketball Preview, Latest Football News

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Answering Five Questions Ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State Basketball

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 20

• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: How Ohio State Matches up With Michigan's Frontcourt

• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: Holtmann Laments Lack of Fans for Michigan Game, Talks Quick Turnaround

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}