The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 24
Tweets of the Day:
Tomorrow, we need you to turn up the volume.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
WILL WE HEAR YOU? #GoBlue x #WearMaize x #BeatState pic.twitter.com/evNM8j3wpM
24 Hours. @umichbball #GoBlue x #WearMaize x #BeatState pic.twitter.com/K4PoenS2F7— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 23, 2019
The top 10 matchup is coming to Crisler tomorrow. Hear @EdUofM preview of the game and all about the rivalry.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/x61xVeqGzl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 23, 2019
Show Us What You Got 🗣#GoBlue x #WearMaize x #BeatState pic.twitter.com/nMBaixRB82— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 23, 2019
We are so excited to welcome Steve Fisher and the 1989 National Championship team at Crisler tomorrow afternoon! pic.twitter.com/xDHFQfjzRF— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 23, 2019
Final from Yost tonight. OSU secures the extra point during 3 on 3 play. #GoBlue // #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/LJtMbfzXqr— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 24, 2019
🎥 @CoachPearsonUM following tonight’s 3-3 tie with Ohio State.#GoBlue https://t.co/1GgerMdlne— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 24, 2019
🎥 Nick Blankenburg and Strauss Mann following tonight’s game against OSU. #GoBlue https://t.co/ozbomj2cxw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 24, 2019
🎶 Hail to the Victors for the Seniors! 🎶#GoBlue // #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/KupVaxPh9d— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 24, 2019
The Path to the Draft begins very soon. #GoBlue x #ProBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gwvIbMQ3rX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 23, 2019
A Nightcap No-No. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XxK4u76u5O— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 24, 2019
Tommy Henry:— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 23, 2019
Complete-Game Shutout ✔️
13 Strikeouts ✔️
1 Hit ✔️
1 WIN ✔️@umichbaseball moves to 4-0. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6cMYoyTqvD
🏆 #B1GTF CHAMPION! 🏆— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 23, 2019
Andrew Liskowitz gets the conference title AND school/facility records in the shot put!
Liskowitz gets Michigan's first Big Ten shot put title since 1974 with a heave of 19.67m (64-6.5)!
That's a sweep of the throws events!#MeatFactory #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t8x4vedbBZ
GUTSY road win!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/fJf7NvYlvd— Michigan Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) February 23, 2019
Hail to the Victors! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/40wVSpigwv— Michigan Tennis (@umichtennis) February 23, 2019
Streak starts at one. Let's #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/YsH9rSMKB8— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 23, 2019
WIN! Michigan takes game two of the series by a score of 9-1. The teams will play Sunday at 11 a.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9gTK9wMVo8— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 23, 2019
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein, Fisher Became Fast Friends
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Visitors Expected For MSU Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Signee Updates-Wilson, Bajema Double Doubles
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Chris Balas Talks Wolverines vs. MSU On The Huge Show
• Orion Sang, The Detroit Free Press: Jon Teske's emergence could power Michigan basketball past MSU
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Crisler will be rocking like it’s 1989 to celebrate Michigan champs
