Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 24

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Plixaspozcirroaiocud
Michigan looks to defeat rival Michigan State Sunday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

" I’m so excited he’s coming back. It’s just a great thing for him to be with that team. We’re going to have a big dinner for him and that team."
— John Beilein on Steve Fisher

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein, Fisher Became Fast Friends

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Visitors Expected For MSU Game

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Signee Updates-Wilson, Bajema Double Doubles

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Chris Balas Talks Wolverines vs. MSU On The Huge Show

• Orion Sang, The Detroit Free Press: Jon Teske's emergence could power Michigan basketball past MSU

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Crisler will be rocking like it’s 1989 to celebrate Michigan champs


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}