TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25
Tweets Of The Day
Yes sir!! Attacking one day at a time!#GoBlue🔵〽️ https://t.co/6UattxYaon— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 25, 2021
Unfortunately it is not possible to retweet something three times https://t.co/NTXjlamed7— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) February 24, 2021
https://t.co/JmBRIg12lD pic.twitter.com/Scjzs3b1Uw— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) February 24, 2021
https://t.co/ps2n4IFePa pic.twitter.com/8jugJh7H4u— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) February 25, 2021
https://t.co/yIhUNvOVgo pic.twitter.com/cckPHVQ6rg— Bradyea (@bradhawkins9) February 25, 2021
〽️ ALL IN https://t.co/Ch4CiNuUgz— Jaaron Simmons (@J5immons) February 24, 2021
Another monster stat for me, my athleticism is unmatched https://t.co/C0p2RyV5qS— CJ Baird (@baird_cj) February 24, 2021
Writing up our game preview for Iowa/Michigan. Luka averaged 38.5 against the Wolverines last season. He drew 23 fouls combined in both games.— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) February 24, 2021
In the first meeting last year with Michigan, Wieskamp and Fredrick combined to score 13 points and were 1-4 from three. Second meeting, combined for 41 points and were 6-9 from three. Iowa won the second meeting.— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) February 24, 2021
PRACTICE #2 - HITTING IT EARLY TODAY!!! #COMPETE #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mWpnGiPtTF— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) February 24, 2021
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insight On New Michigan WR Target Antonio Williams
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Phil Martelli Previews Iowa, Praises U-M's Balance
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Not Looking Ahead At Potential Big Ten Title: 'One Game At A Time'
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Spring Ball Breakdown: Ranking Michigan's Offensive Position Groups
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Deep Dive Into The Resume Of Matt Weiss, Michigan's New QBs Coach
