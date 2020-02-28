The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 28
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Hockey
When: 8:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
David DeJulius: “We feel like we played soft on our home court.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 28, 2020
Adds that it was a matter of effort from the tip.
At Crisler, free throws killed Michigan down the stretch against Illinois. Didn't shoot them well in the late stages against Oregon either. Some killer misses tonight against Wisconsin.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 28, 2020
Live look at Michigan pic.twitter.com/PRmxaQ9hpX— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 28, 2020
Eli Brooks will not play tonight for Michigan.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 27, 2020
Starting lineup:
Zavier Simpson
Franz Wagner
Isaiah Livers
Brandon Johns
Jon Teske
No. 2 out here getting ready for tonight.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2020
It's a #GoBlue and #GoPink kind of day. pic.twitter.com/a10wqe7HfG
IT'S GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2020
🆚: Wisconsin
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕖: 7 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📺: https://t.co/aLNKoz32oo
📻: https://t.co/o2MiSsLOQd#GoBlue | #GoPink 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JOaloebYTj
D.J. Wilson’s dunk to put the exclamation point on a Big Ten Tourney title game victory over Wisconsin❕ pic.twitter.com/7xA1QlZI4m— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 27, 2020
THURSDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2020
Wisconsin at Michigan
Indiana at Purdue
Arizona at USC
Oregon State at Oregon
Arizona State at UCLA
Tickets are on sale now for the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase at the O2 Arena where we will take on Kentucky on Dec. 6, 2020!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2020
More information: https://t.co/xsfASSSMfc#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eVcExHZrXC
If you know me you know the clock.l never lies!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) February 28, 2020
This dude @lbg_nico7 finally a healthy offseason... Slim and Trim
4.46!
Let everyone sleep let’s get to work on the 21’ Draft Class! We both more motivated than ever! Back to what made me .... #Crafting101 pic.twitter.com/pc4N88dbRy
Peoples-Jones' 44.5" vertical jump is the second best mark among wideouts at the combine since 2006. https://t.co/ssX9WhnhEI— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
24 reps on the bench press for Jon Runyan Jr.! 💪— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/6yEVGTSdiM
#Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with a 4.56 on his 1st 40 attempt.— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) February 28, 2020
Either way the DPJ Show is in full effect. He nearly set a Combine record with a 44.5” Vert. Top Broad Jump.
🚨〽️🚨〽️🚨〽️🚨〽️🚨〽️🚨#GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ej7WJfSK7J
Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a 4.56 40 on his first attempt of the night.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
A SOLID 4.67u time from Shea Patterson in the 40!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/aGWSaURkTF
Shea Patterson runs a 4.73 40-yard dash on his first attempt of the night.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
Peoples-Jones hauls in all seven passes perfectly with his hands in tonight's gauntlet drill at the combine.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
Peoples-Jones hauls in six of the seven passes perfectly in his second try on the gauntlet drill, but bobbled one and never fully secured it.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
"There were just not enough big plays in big spots. It'll be interesting to see who succeeds him at the position. We wish Patterson all the best here, and it's been fun watching him the past few years." — NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Shea Patterson at the combine— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
"He runs around and makes plays," Daniel Jeremiah opines of Shea Patterson on NFL Network. "The issue with him is he'll get locked in on his first read sometimes and forces the ball, trying to make things happen."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
"This guy is an athlete, but is an enigma in terms of production. He's already blowing things up here," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said of Peoples-Jones tonight at the combine.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 28, 2020
Penn State’s Rob Windsor says Michigan’s Ben Bredeson was toughest offense lineman he faced this past season.— Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) February 27, 2020
Michigan TE Sean McKeon will not participate in any drills or testing today at the combine because of the hamstring he tweaked at the Senior Bowl, source said. Plan is to do everything at pro day March 13.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2020
Yessir 🔥🔥🔥 Can’t wait! Speed, Ball Skills, Body Control and EXPLOSIVE 🧨! ✌🏾 https://t.co/EHVYhybUDo— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) February 27, 2020
A 163,000-square-foot addition to the Bob and Betty Beyster Building on North Campus will serve as the future home of @umsi and @UMengineering's Computer Science and Engineering division: https://t.co/KUQ0Nbb0rr pic.twitter.com/RgtsNDBjkh— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 27, 2020
A lot of action during day 2 of the Big Ten Men's Swimming and Diving 🏊♂️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 28, 2020
The top 3 after Session 2:
1. @umichswimdive 555.0
2. @OhioStSwimDive 401.0
3. @IndianaSwimDive 397.0 pic.twitter.com/laiyYw6yYI
W https://t.co/3Oqti4gQGj pic.twitter.com/YE0h1eAOTM— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 28, 2020
It’s #gameday at Penn State! #goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SougoI1OFI— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Drop Fourth Home Conference Game
• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss Loss to Wisconsin
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 1 — Tracking Michigan Football Players
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Simpson on U-M's Recent Success: 'We've got a Vibe Going and our Swag Back'
• Barry Werner, TouchdownWire: Watch: Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones With Remarkable Vertical Jump
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook