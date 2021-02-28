The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 28
It was quite the day in Bloomington! Franz goes for 21 (again), Zay posts a double-dip (16P, 10R) & Mike Smith has 14. You need to see the highlights?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2021
We have your 📽 highlights#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zrQ8dMqPDO
A 2nd straight season-high-tying 21 points by Franz Wagner & a double-double by Isaiah Livers (16 PT; 10 RB), the No. 3 Wolverines won their 7th straight game with a 73-57 road victory at Indiana in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2021
Recap | https://t.co/rgwgKvvmYF#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bh8otYU7YC
1⃣3⃣-1⃣ in B1G (tied for best start in program history)— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 27, 2021
2⃣3⃣ B1G wins in first two seasons (most for any coach in program history)
Thought it'd be a good time to look back at @JuwanHoward addressing doubters at his introductory presser. 😤 pic.twitter.com/GoYaEB6chZ
Yowza! 👀👀#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GDgJPZgQgl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2021
Michigan's starting five is like a great band, a great cast in a play, or a great puzzle. All the pieces just seem to fit. Just a beautifully constructed basketball team.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2021
😎〽️ @UMichBball made it look easy in its win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/xYb96XQ32F— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 27, 2021
"@ReceDavis, if I had to bet right now on the national champion ... and betting your hair on it ... I would take Michigan." 😂@JayBilas has jokes and love for the No. 3 Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/nBSmIFgD05— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 27, 2021
3 @bigten games left for the Wolverines...— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 27, 2021
Will @umichbball win out? pic.twitter.com/ylAtfKoMQR
Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2021
Give Juwan the national coach trophy right now.— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) February 27, 2021
After 40 minutes we are knotted at 1-1#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/uG4xpRRgTC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 28, 2021
Jack Becker a 🚨 on senior day! Granowicz and Lambert with the 🍏s pic.twitter.com/lN95eq4F7B— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 28, 2021
Messages from Quinn Hughes and Josh Norris 💙 pic.twitter.com/DWlEz4qH82— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 28, 2021
Made it to @Pylon7on7 Panama City Beach 📍 pic.twitter.com/JHI3SL2dj6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 27, 2021
Michigan jumped on big-time 2022 Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) early on and still has his attention. Wants to make a swing through Big Ten country soon. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 @GasCrew7v7 pic.twitter.com/VFApyVnW2v— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 27, 2021
Very excited to receive an offer from the University of Michigan @Coach_SMoore @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @BroadRunFB pic.twitter.com/lG5mqrMVYY— Alex Birchmeier (@Alex_Birchmeier) February 27, 2021
Lots of scorers in the 200 Backstroke so let's just run through them all:— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 28, 2021
6. Mariella Venter
7. Sophie Housey
9. Noelle Kaufmann
11. Kathryn Ackerman
17. Sophia Tuinman
21. Casey Chung
22. Claire Donan#GoBlue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Handles Indiana at Assembly Hall in Impressive Fashion, 73-57
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, one Step Closer to a Title
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball on the Cusp of Something Special After win at Indiana
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's Unselfishness has it at a 'National Championship Level'
