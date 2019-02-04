The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4
Tweets of the Day:
Six. #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/GBYUYDKKyp— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#SBLIII pic.twitter.com/y6Jc136mB4— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) February 4, 2019
NUMBER SIX!!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 4, 2019
Congrats, Tom. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/lxPPL5bPuu
💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/2fHtHGM2Pk— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 4, 2019
February 4, 2019
Road dub. #goblue pic.twitter.com/HCO77MUcpW— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 3, 2019
Portland has agreed to a deal to acquire Cleveland forward Rodney Hood for guards Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019
It's RAINING TRIPLES in Sioux Falls, these two courtesy of #2WayPlayer Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) 💦💦💦@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ↔️ @MiamiHEAT @okcblue 🆚 @SFSkyforce 📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/eX7qCrNOuf— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 3, 2019
Victors!!! We top our rival No. 13 Nebraska 196.500 - 195.700. #GoBlue #FlipforChip pic.twitter.com/zxOnPq0kiV— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) February 3, 2019
Hail to the Victors! #goblue pic.twitter.com/adKt94xVpx— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) February 3, 2019
Supporting @UMichWGym at Crisler this afternoon! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0qWLGuRR3Z— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 3, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, NBA Wolverines: Stauskas To Cavs, Hardaway & Burke To Mavs; Wilson Shines
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Commits Predict The Super Bowl
---
