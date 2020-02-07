The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7
Michigan on TV
What: Wisconsin @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Head coach @JuwanHoward needs YOU to find your maize and come out to support the Wolverines this Saturday against MSU!#GoBlue #WearMaize 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/s9MDH0LcV7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2020
In case you didn't know... Saturday's @umichbball game is a MAIZE OUT vs. Michigan State.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 6, 2020
Maize Out in Style: https://t.co/abMO7HEhzr#GoBlue | @TheMDen 〽️ pic.twitter.com/An3Eluia1i
The ending to this game was insane. 🥵@T_HardJR shut the door at the end for @umichbball nearly seven years ago today: pic.twitter.com/IosN0vN7LP— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2020
Things seem to shift after every game. So if the #B1GTourney started today, the bracket looks like ... this. pic.twitter.com/A56NHqjatn— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 6, 2020
There have been 17 teams in the AP Top 5 so far this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/DIdsCU4iVW— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2020
Yes @RivalryTrophy pic.twitter.com/CVXPSGhQyl— MVictors (@MVictors) February 7, 2020
On this week's episode of "All Rell and Good," Richard Rellford welcomes former @umichbball teammate @TimMcCormick40 . Fun-filled reflections on their Michigan playing days as well as breaking down the "ups and downs" of the current Wolverines. https://t.co/bxdTEhRp4C pic.twitter.com/9MoWwT5gmJ— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) February 6, 2020
"What makes Yost special? Simple, It's home."— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 6, 2020
Congrats to @sarcasticdream2 for winning our first Stories of Yost prize, and thank you for sharing your #MichiganHockey story.
Want to enter to win? Visit https://t.co/QZkLUF36ep pic.twitter.com/HIH7ca3kap
The Preseason All-American honors keep rolling in!!@NCBWA names three members of #Team154 to its All-American teams!@jg500087 - First Team@JeffCriswell5 - Second Team— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 6, 2020
Jesse Franklin - Second Team@WeissWillie - Third Team#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/ZahdoiA0Jj
Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Looking for a summer internship, @UMichStudents? Here are some tips from two University experts, plus students who scored great summer jobs: https://t.co/XffmTtxaDQ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 6, 2020
50 trees from the construction site of U-M's new hospital were relocated around campus as part of what is believed to be the largest tree relocation effort in university history: https://t.co/AOTSGUGRic pic.twitter.com/PUKYSOwlkf— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 6, 2020
Go inside the numbers from the 2019 U-M Annual Report. https://t.co/6Z1sShy3Es— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 6, 2020
Happy Birthday Jack Olmstead! pic.twitter.com/ZgxcQLmegX— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 6, 2020
February 6, 2020
We are again giving away 4⃣ matside seats for our Crisler dual this Saturday (2/8) vs #1 Iowa.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 6, 2020
Interested? RT this to enter drawing. We'll pick a random winner around noon tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b4Md0INVNx
Nothing like grinding out a home dub. #goblue pic.twitter.com/NzJppKLHJg— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 7, 2020
One big family here at Crisler with @umichbball!#goblue pic.twitter.com/bk47glbEyR— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 7, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Wraps up a top-2 Class in the Big Ten for the 13th Time in the Last 17 Years
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Simpson is on Pace to Shatter the School's all-Time Record for Average Assists in a Season
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Elite 2022 WR Locks in Michigan Visit
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown With Sayfie and Fox
• Daniel Plocher, Maize N Brew: How the Isaiah Livers Injury, Other Factors Have Altered Michigan's Trajectory This Season
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook