{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Wisconsin @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan State is coming in for our maizeout game. We need everyone to arrive early, wear your maize and bring the noise. We need Crisler as loud as possible. Again, wear your maize, and I look forward to seeing and hearing you on Saturday at Crisler. Go Blue! Wear Maize!"
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on Twitter, getting fans pumped up for Saturday's showdown with MSU.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Wraps up a top-2 Class in the Big Ten for the 13th Time in the Last 17 Years

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Simpson is on Pace to Shatter the School's all-Time Record for Average Assists in a Season

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Elite 2022 WR Locks in Michigan Visit

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown With Sayfie and Fox

• Daniel Plocher, Maize N Brew: How the Isaiah Livers Injury, Other Factors Have Altered Michigan's Trajectory This Season

---

