“It was the [same injury], though I’d use the word tweak. [I haven’t played since the Illinois loss] because of the running, cutting and jumping aspects that I’m still working on. There’s no microtears or anything tragically bad with this injury; it’s more of a hip flexor. I’m actually thankful it wasn’t something worse.”

— Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers on Friday afternoon, discussing the Jan. 25 injury he suffered against Illinois.