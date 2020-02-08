News More News
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan State @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX


***


What: Iowa @ Michigan

Sport: Wrestling

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Quote of the day

“It was the [same injury], though I’d use the word tweak. [I haven’t played since the Illinois loss] because of the running, cutting and jumping aspects that I’m still working on. There’s no microtears or anything tragically bad with this injury; it’s more of a hip flexor. I’m actually thankful it wasn’t something worse.”
— Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers on Friday afternoon, discussing the Jan. 25 injury he suffered against Illinois.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers Discusses his Status for Tomorrow's MSU Game

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Livers Goes in Depth on his Injury, Gives Lengthy Update on his Status

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard on Livers' Status, Simpson Reports

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Eleven Former Michigan Wolverines Invited to NFL Combine

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: Updates on Where top Uncommitted Seniors Stand

