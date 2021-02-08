The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 8
Tweets of the day
February 8, 2021
A #B1G 👏 to MVP @TomBrady and all of the #B1GFootball players, staff and personnel of the @Buccaneers for winning #SBLV!— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) February 8, 2021
We knew then that you would be making @NFL history now.@BigTenNetwork @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/q0XeqRdpsN
💍💍💍💍💍💍💍— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 8, 2021
Let that sink in.
Congrats to the 🐐! @TomBrady // @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/FCEbdGfrUK
Tom Brady is the first starting QB ever to win a Super Bowl in both conferences 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/22pchJgCK8— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Goat goat goat goat goat goat goat goat.— Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 8, 2021
Goat!
Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!!— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021
How it started vs. How it's going. 😳 pic.twitter.com/3LOYynBhjB— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) February 8, 2021
Predictably, Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP for a record 5th time.— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) February 8, 2021
Unmatched.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2021
Unequaled.
No one is even close. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RWcB0WDVe5
This is Tom’s best Ring— Jon Falk (@bigjonfalk) February 8, 2021
Until THE NEXT ONE
Tom Brady: "We’re coming back."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2021
Congrats to our #ProBlue representatives on the @Buccaneers:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2021
▪️ @TomBrady
▪️ @LarryFoote313
▪️ Harold Goodwin
▪️ John Spytek
Twice as nice 😁— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021
📺: #SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/ud3uCHFfht
When Tom Brady became a free agent last March, a mere two teams aggressively pursued him: the Chargers and Buccaneers. Others made calls, but seemingly no real push.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2021
How did Brady not draw the same level of interest across the league that Deshaun Watson has now?
And so it continues.... pic.twitter.com/evnvZaQjAz— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2021
This might be the most comfortable Tom Brady has been in a Super Bowl.. #7 is looking inevitable #ChiefsvsBucs— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) February 8, 2021
Matthieu will pay. https://t.co/3aWtJduwjv— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 8, 2021
I’d rather have my QB throw 3 TD’s than have my kicker make 3 FG’s.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) February 8, 2021
Just sayin’...
LFG. @TomBrady #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
📺: #SBLV -- 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/m4Tgb6WIEU
My son is nine years old and has seen Tom Brady play in six Super Bowls...— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) February 8, 2021
In case you missed this…— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 7, 2021
A look into how @UMichTrack’s Tom Brady compares to that other Tom Brady. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vO3AK9lbNt
Congratulations to @CharlesWoodson - a @RoseBowlStadium, @NFL, and @UMichFootball LEGEND on his induction into the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021! #Legacy #HallofFame #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/rRGCnkbWgU— Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation 🌹 (@RoseBowlLegacy) February 8, 2021
Put Henne in— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 8, 2021
WOLVERINES! HELP US IN WISHING OUR VERY OWN @JuwanHoward A HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 〽️🎂 pic.twitter.com/yMw0TqlJ03— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 7, 2021
Brady should just jump from team to team each year and see how many Super Bowls he can win..— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 from @GaryParrishCBS has been updated.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 7, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Villanova
7. Houston
8. Missouri
9. Alabama
10. Iowahttps://t.co/agL1oL9qt9
Such a good person, no great person.. beyond a great player!! Congrats @CharlesWoodson 😃 https://t.co/q3rDnBNwis— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) February 7, 2021
My Dad always preached “humble confidence” https://t.co/Hy2riqFLcz— Mike Macdonald (@MikeMacUM) February 7, 2021
Good morning and welcome to #SuperBowl Sunday #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/525qNG3Am0— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 7, 2021
📍@Pylon7on7 Dallas pic.twitter.com/qchKIxwKNd— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 7, 2021
2023 Michigan DB target Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) has the look of a Top 100 recruit nationally. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pniV5ugqyg— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 7, 2021
Elite 2023 LB Anthony Hill (@thegoatanthony1) notches an INT. Recently picked up a Michigan offer. #GoBlue @TrueBuzzFB @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/KjPLwWEGwX— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 7, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Charles Woodson Learns he Made NFL Hall of Fame
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady: 'We're Four Quarters Away From the Ultimate Goal'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Jacksonville
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 7
• Jared Dubin and Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: 2021 Super Bowl Score: Tom Brady Wins Seventh Ring as Buccaneers Dominate Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes
