 Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Tom Brady won his SEVENTH Super Bowl last night.
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 8

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Tom Brady is the first starting QB ever to win a Super Bowl in both conferences."
— The Fox Sports: NFL Twitter Account following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Charles Woodson Learns he Made NFL Hall of Fame

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady: 'We're Four Quarters Away From the Ultimate Goal'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Jacksonville

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 7

• Jared Dubin and Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: 2021 Super Bowl Score: Tom Brady Wins Seventh Ring as Buccaneers Dominate Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

---

{{ article.author_name }}