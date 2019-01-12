The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12
Tweets of the Day:
“Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his mentorship. @Coach_Campanile is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and provides great flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions.” - @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ALerxWJuiA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 12, 2019
Michigan takes down #4 Ohio State, 2-1! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SRax17leOW— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2019
Teamwork makes the dream work. #GoBlue | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/nVSXGvF87N— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2019
It's almost here. The 2019 season begins at home TOMORROW with the Wolverine Invitational!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 11, 2019
Will you be there? https://t.co/dnTSF5kEUB
In the meantime, get to know high jumper Brandon Piwinski, an NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier in 2018: https://t.co/pDTDgPAbzq pic.twitter.com/2TX0pC8q2j
Tie program's best start ✔️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2019
Five starters record 10+ points ✔️
A @JonTeske double-double ✔️
Simpson with a season-high 16 points ✔️
UNDEFEATED ☑️ pic.twitter.com/dsJcuTQkyf
Congratulations to Marcello Borges on being taken 28th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the @MLS #SuperDraft today! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CXYNbKexhg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2019
Snipe. #GoBlue https://t.co/F3sWOHIUSo— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 12, 2019
JUST IN: Michigan announces the addition of four non-conference opponents for the 2021-23 seasons.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 11, 2019
INFO » https://t.co/FjP5snVAjy#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yu0bc0HpX3
On #NationalMilkDay 🥛, let's all remember @CoachJim4UM's recommendation to that adorable young @UMichFootball fan:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 11, 2019
"Drink as much milk as your little belly can hold." pic.twitter.com/Gnw230qAm6
Quote of the Day:
• Austin Fox, Boston College Insider Explains What U-M Is Getting In Anthony Campanile
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: The Campanile Hire, A Case For Mike Trgovac
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Fort Edition Power Points
• Austin Fox, Four New Opponents Added To Michigan's Future Non-Conference Schedules
• Chris Balas, Wolverines Basketball: Teske Shows Again He Might Be U-M’s MVP
---
