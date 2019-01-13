The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13
Tweets of the Day:
No. 13 has been THE Michigan Man the last few years. 👀— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 12, 2019
When @moritz_weasley left for the League, he passed the torch to @_iggy_braz. And the @umichbball freshman hasn't let the level of play fall off.@BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/U7uQRnLRJr
Don't forget that after tomorrow's game against Northwestern, @_iggy_braz will be featured on @BTNJourney!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Sen2j6b9VI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 12, 2019
Don't forget, tomorrow is 90s Night at Crisler Center! The first 2,500 fans through the doors will receive a drawstring bag!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gQxAT0BPfT— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 12, 2019
We take on Northwestern tomorrow night at Crisler !— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 12, 2019
All the facts and figures you need to know about both teams ⤵️https://t.co/5KJjhnoJfH
"Iggy has stepped right into it and hasn't batted an eye."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 12, 2019
- @JohnBeilein knows he has something special in @_iggy_braz, and the freshman's trail to @umichbball was blazed by fellow Lithuanian-Canadian @NStauskas11. @BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/4eTquCr4y9
Ann Arbor here we come! Can’t be more excited to be a part of the most storied program in college football! We are ready to take it to the top! #SpeedInSpace #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/4bbDeCTLyR— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 12, 2019
We'll settle for the weekend split in Columbus. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p8nteywvc3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 13, 2019
6-0. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vdTVG41R3C— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 13, 2019
🎥 @CoachPearsonUM following tonight’s game. #GoBlue https://t.co/O2Q24TH7ng— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 13, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Northwestern Preview
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Campanile Can Do It All
• Austin Fox, The Top 3 Offseason Storylines To Watch Surrounding Michigan Football
---
