{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 08:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
AP Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"He’s a young guy and he’s very affable; people really like him. He relates well with kids because he is a young guy and he knows what they’re looking for. "
— Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell on Anthony Campanile

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Northwestern Preview

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Campanile Can Do It All

• Austin Fox, The Top 3 Offseason Storylines To Watch Surrounding Michigan Football

