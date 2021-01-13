TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13
Tweets Of The Day
"Without a doubt we can make a deep, deep run in the Tournament." 〽️@H_Dickinson24 joins @TheAndyKatz after @umichbball's DOMINANT win over No. 9 Wisconsin! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/21juVEb1ax— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 13, 2021
The 23-point win by @umichbball against Wisconsin was their largest vs. a #B1G team ranked inside the AP Top 10 since a 104-68 home victory against #3 Purdue on Mar. 7, 1987. #Michigan #MichiganBasketball #Wolverines #WISvsMICH #B1GMBB @B1GMBBall @bigten— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) January 13, 2021
This doesn't really happen to Wisconsin, man.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) January 13, 2021
The Badger's last 20-point loss was Jan 16, 2018 against Purdue. That was 92 games ago. The program has only had four (4!) 20-point losses since the 2010-11 season.
Michigan currently up 38 with 10:53 left.
Ooooohh my 👀👀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 13, 2021
Before ➡️ After#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/B4HMcnlFCU
@cbrownballin935 with the MONSTER JAM! @umichbball @MaizeRageUM pic.twitter.com/W4OkUlqLyz— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 13, 2021
Juwan Howard on the stat that Michigan is the only team ever to beat three-straight ranked opponents by 19+ points: "We're not here to break any records, our goal is to be the last team standing on Monday night in April."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 13, 2021
**All 10 undefeated teams entered the chat**— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 12, 2021
RT if your team joined the meeting! pic.twitter.com/9gvdfGEGBb
Pretty good top 10 @BigTen matchup tonight 🍿— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 12, 2021
Who ya got: @BadgerMBB or @umichbball? pic.twitter.com/BZH0dCCZdt
No one cared who I was until I put on the mask https://t.co/MI0iYhw8kw— /r/MichiganWolverines (@UM_Wolvereddit) January 12, 2021
I’ll never be sure the 2020 season should’ve happened, but I will always appreciate the players for everything they did and sacrificed — and risked — to make it happen.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 12, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analysis: What Michigan Is Getting In Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: JJ McCarthy Headlines Top Performers From Pylon All-American Game
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Update: Brady Puts On Yet Another Magnificent Postseason Performance
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eli Brooks Could Be 'X' Factor vs. Badgers
---
