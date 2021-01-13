 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I’ll never be sure the 2020 season should’ve happened, but I will always appreciate the players for everything they did and sacrificed — and risked — to make it happen."
— CBS Sports National College Football Writer Tom Fornelli

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analysis: What Michigan Is Getting In Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: JJ McCarthy Headlines Top Performers From Pylon All-American Game

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Update: Brady Puts On Yet Another Magnificent Postseason Performance

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eli Brooks Could Be 'X' Factor vs. Badgers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}