The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan remains at No. 2 in the AP and No. 4 in the coaches poll this week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/7J1jsiliuE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
"It feels good, but we are not satisfied..." @JonTeske on the program-best 17-0 start to the season after defeating Northwestern last night.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GiKPlP1idW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
We have some of the best fans in the world! Showing out for a 7:30 p.m. game and rocking Crisler last night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
Thank you to our fans for helping us sell out Crisler and supporting us all season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hYWahE72X3
A look at @umichbball's run since its last @B1GMBBall loss, Feb. 6, 2018: pic.twitter.com/zVeGjKZHBT— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2019
"I'm just trying to lead by example, and I feel like my energy sometimes can be contagious."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
- @umichbball PG @Xaviersimpson3, on leadership pic.twitter.com/rWo7USWe86
The @umichbball fan's whiteboard sign we didn't see last night: pic.twitter.com/zKiCpyvpwq— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
No. 1 Duke just lost, you say?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 15, 2019
Complete highlights from last night's Big Ten victory over Northwestern!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/H5QaT7Fpsv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
4+13=17 pic.twitter.com/uGH2o4a67v— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
Congrats to @ShepMatt— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 15, 2019
There is no one better in the business!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/b8Bpp2slEE
The man's walked onto the field to shake hands as the victor in an @NFL playoff game more times (28) than any other QB has started a playoff game (27). pic.twitter.com/06XDel8qSl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
Congratulations to Robbie Mertz, selected by @ColoradoRapids with the 4th pick of the fourth round (#76 overall) of the @adidassoccer #SuperDraft #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BdN1P1OZkA— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) January 14, 2019
A home debut for the freshman heavyweight and the last meet in Crisler for the 157-pound senior.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 14, 2019
Saturday was special for @umichwrestling's Mason Parris and Alec Pantaleo.
Read @SKORNACKI's full feature: https://t.co/kmxux2pffi #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qtAGB0OiDV
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Beilein Discusses 17-0, The Incredible Development Of Teske And Simpson
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Remains No. 2 In AP Poll
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chris Collins Praises U-M’s ‘Terrific Team’
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Coaches Hit The Trail
• Austin Fox, The National Statistics For Michigan Basketball's First-Ever 17-0 Team
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook