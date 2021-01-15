The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 15
Tweets of the day
"When that day comes, I'll be in tears losing those guys."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2021
Listening to @JuwanHoward and @JohnBeilein speak about the importance of role players and seniors highlights the culture of @umichbball. 💛
Full 𝙃𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝙐𝙥 episode ➡️ https://t.co/AUHMHAgdeI pic.twitter.com/qgjZUktqmB
We're down to 7️⃣ undefeated teams!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2021
RT if your squad is one of them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pk07Gf3KiO
Bring back these jerseys? @umichbball @themichiganpage @T_HardJR pic.twitter.com/Hs5U7Y3sZb— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) January 14, 2021
This is a @JuwanHoward appreciation tweet 💛💙〽️— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 14, 2021
Transfers have been 𝖙𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖍 this year.@TheAndyKatz lists the Top 5 in his latest Power Rankings. How'd he do? 🧐— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2021
📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/oRN9Im37cp
Appreciate you @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/lDLx66JGHx— Mike Hart (@MHart2032) January 14, 2021
Mike Hart welcome HOME! Go Blue〽️— Willie Allen (@willie_allen77) January 14, 2021
Congrats to Caleb Houstan & Moussa Diabate for making the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2021
Can't Wait!
Link | https://t.co/RmlnG8jnXX
Signing Day | https://t.co/ECOegBRZyR#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tl6egyp8kM
The new 2021 @RivalsHoops Team Rankings came out this week and Michigan continues to hold down the No. 1 spot.— Rivals (@Rivals) January 14, 2021
But which teams should be watched for a big move? @Cassidy_Rob says Gonzaga's pursuit of No. 1 overall Chet Holmgren could shake things up:https://t.co/TXzNuqjivI pic.twitter.com/z6A04ZlvB9
😤🔥 @DeVontaSmith_6 joined an elite group this season pic.twitter.com/tuEQ1VyLIF— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2021
Thank you, Caris. pic.twitter.com/CInoqjebZV— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 14, 2021
📹 Spotlight on Nick Blankenburg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 14, 2021
Check out our video feature on the junior defenseman as we prepare for Ohio State this weekend#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/TgavWXiRkI
This pass from Hughes is just ridiculous, as is the shot from @BBoeser16. 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/j3HDKdNSzo— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 14, 2021
🎥 Andrew Copp talks about playing up and down the lineup and what he took away from watching other games from around the league last night. pic.twitter.com/70MQvH5ecD— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 14, 2021
#ProBlue looking strong at Dallas training camp 💪 https://t.co/GdoAQXYIL6— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 14, 2021
🚨🚨🚨Offer Alert 🚨🚨🚨— Coach BJ Payne (@Americanfbcamp) January 15, 2021
Congrats to Our 2021 QB/TE
Sam Summa @samsumma12 on his PWO offer from Michigan !!#EliteLeader 6’7 235 TE. pic.twitter.com/ecP0qi8pf3
🔟-0⃣#goblue pic.twitter.com/kIKDwtYHdb— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 15, 2021
It's #gameday! Closing out a two-game series against Wisconsin in Madison.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 14, 2021
📺: Big Ten Network
📻 (WTKA 1050 AM): https://t.co/NxySIskYba
📊: https://t.co/5V4d4qj1c1
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6AlBKmM#goblue pic.twitter.com/2bfHQgs3LV
🔥 #B1G TUNE IN 🔥— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) January 14, 2021
🏀 #B1GWBBall 🏀@BadgerWBB 🆚 @UMichWBBall
📅 Thursday, January 14
⏰ Tip Off at 8 PM ET
📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/uXONkxdKLZ
Give it a listen! #GoBlue https://t.co/Kkr710l993— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 15, 2021
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Film Room: Breaking Down key Aspects of Michigan's win Over Wisconsin
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Analysis: What Michigan is Getting in RBs Coach Mike Hart
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Maize and Blue Breakdown: Mike Hart is a Home run Hire
• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Brown, Eisley Talk Michigan's Guards, Minnesota
• John Breech, TheWolverine: CBS Sports: Here's how Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Could Make NFL History if They win Their Next two Playoff Games
