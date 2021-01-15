 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Saturday at Minnesota.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“If Michigan’s not No. 3, there has to be an investigation ... their game against Wisconsin, after a while, looked like clubbing baby seals. They beat them so badly I couldn’t believe it.”
— ESPN's Jay Bilas
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Film Room: Breaking Down key Aspects of Michigan's win Over Wisconsin

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Analysis: What Michigan is Getting in RBs Coach Mike Hart

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Maize and Blue Breakdown: Mike Hart is a Home run Hire

• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Brown, Eisley Talk Michigan's Guards, Minnesota

• John Breech, TheWolverine: CBS Sports: Here's how Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Could Make NFL History if They win Their Next two Playoff Games

