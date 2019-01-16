The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
.@JonTeske's scoring is huge for @umichbball, but @BTNJonCrispin thinks his defense is even more valuable.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 15, 2019
"What makes him so good is, they can trust him to switch on a point guard on a late shot-clock situation on defense; that's a game-changer." pic.twitter.com/BB4QaG3PwO
So excited to have special visitor at practice today!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 15, 2019
This young man dressed up as and researched @JohnBeilein for his school biography project & it caught the eye of our head coach, who just had to meet him.
So give a 👏👏 to Drew Burke! Welcome to our team! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/A4oqfy4tV5
Today ... was a very good day!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 15, 2019
Thanks for the inspiration, the smile that lit up Crisler & for the knowledge of knowing we have the BEST fans! #GoBlue Drew 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rHuxJwrpoA
He brought a big smile to our interview with @BTNRickPizzo today, and he brings one of the best all-around games to @B1GMBball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 16, 2019
It's @umichbball's Jordan Poole. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Zuva71hcVV
The @Patriots will appear in an NFL-record eighth consecutive #AFCChampionship, traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs after Tom Brady threw for 343 yards with one passing touchdown.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 15, 2019
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/pLSNq7QK4s#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/w1XcsXrilV
Happy #NationalHatDay, @UMichFootball. pic.twitter.com/mIHJzQbQC6— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 15, 2019
We have an action-packed week ahead!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 15, 2019
Check out https://t.co/uZCroyljr1 for more info and tickets to the home events! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bnk2wSUTw9
Check out the latest action from the Wolverines in the NHL!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 15, 2019
⭐️ @KyleConnor18
⭐️ Jon Merrill
⭐️ @ZachWerenski
〽️ --> https://t.co/bXnFiMwaVp #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/1W46yG0TV8
🎥 YOST BUILT: In Enemy Territory #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fYaOynxRoK— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2019
🌀 from @DejaChurchXo at No. 3! #goblue https://t.co/4FdmkQgKJn— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 15, 2019
We are Crashing Crisler on Jan. 27! Make your plans now and get your tickets today! https://t.co/I4bUM7Ni26 #goblue #wearmaize pic.twitter.com/ALflw4W044— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 14, 2019
Watch some of @wojcik_natalie highlights from the Alabama quad meet that helped her pick up her 2nd straight B1G Freshman of the Week honor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/udSjHefo3c— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 15, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Signees Make Big Moves In Updated Rivals100
• Austin Fox, A Look Back At Michigan's Previous Two 16-0 Teams, And How They Fared
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Michigan, Michigan State on Collision Course
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up In Power Rankings
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football ITF EXTRA-Shaun Nua And The Latest On The DL Coach Search
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook