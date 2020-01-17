News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Iowa

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s a lot more than just the one-on-one defense. There’s emphasis on putting pressure on the ball handlers when they’re trying to get it in to him, and also making him think about dribbling or picking it up when he has the ball. He gets very deep position in the post and can score an easy layup, so you want to get big men out of their rhythm by stabbing at the ball. We don’t want him to get going at home early, and that’s one of our main emphasis.”
— Michigan junior forward C.J. Baird on Thursday afternoon, discussing how the club plans on slowing down Iowa junior center Luka Garza.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Hires Former Mississippi State DC Bob Shoop as Assistant Coach

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Analysis: What U-M is Getting in Bob Shoop

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard Says U-M Will Plan for Garza

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Looking to Bring in New Jersey HS Coach?

• Hawkeye Report: McCaffery Previews Michigan

