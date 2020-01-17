“It’s a lot more than just the one-on-one defense. There’s emphasis on putting pressure on the ball handlers when they’re trying to get it in to him, and also making him think about dribbling or picking it up when he has the ball. He gets very deep position in the post and can score an easy layup, so you want to get big men out of their rhythm by stabbing at the ball. We don’t want him to get going at home early, and that’s one of our main emphasis.”

— Michigan junior forward C.J. Baird on Thursday afternoon, discussing how the club plans on slowing down Iowa junior center Luka Garza.