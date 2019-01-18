Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 18

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Rsosdvando1lokqku7nb
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Shaun Nua as defensive line coach.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"When this opportunity came open and Coach Harbaugh reached out, it was a no-brainer in my mind."
— Josh Gattis

• Austin Fox, ASU Writer Provides Background On Shaun Nua, Infectious 'Positive Demeanor'

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Gattis Promises A ‘Total New Offense’

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: How Rivals 250 Update Affects U-M's Class

• Austin Fox, A Side-By-Side Comparison Of The Final Two Unbeatens — Michigan & Virginia

• Andrew Hussey, Where Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Stats Rank In The Big Ten

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: The Michigan basketball star who has never appeared in a game

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}