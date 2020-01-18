News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Yes, yes, very. That’s a big reason I got a tech. I was very upset.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after the loss to Iowa, when asked if he was frustrated about the two teams' foul discrepancy.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Fade Late, Fall 90-83 at Iowa

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Postgame Video: Juwan Howard Post-Iowa

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverines are Standing out at East-West Shrine Bowl Practices

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Sees top in-State Targets

• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: Hawks Talk Michigan Victory

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}