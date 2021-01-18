 Former Michigan Wolverines football QB Chad Henne filled in for the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"Had no rooting interest in the game but happy for Chad Henne. Have known him since calling his first college start in 04 as a @UMichFootball Freshman. Has always been great to deal with and earned his moment on the big stage."
— NBC announcer Mike Tirico
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mike Macdonald Officially Named Defensive Coordinator

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Highlights of Donovan Edwards From Semifinal win

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Roundtable: Thoughts on Assistant Coaches, Basketball, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Pitino Talks Defensive Changes, how Gophers Were Able to Stifle Michigan

• Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Purdue Hires Ron English as DB Coach

