The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 18
Tweets of the day
OFFICIAL: Mike Macdonald Named Michigan’s Defensive Coordinator— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 17, 2021
📃 » https://t.co/7LlqGxnDpJ pic.twitter.com/4xZRiAvqIc
Eight weeks from right now will the unveiling of the bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 17, 2021
Tom is ready 🔥 pic.twitter.com/14jSAwC8Dd— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 17, 2021
Another former Michigan QB getting ready to play tonight. https://t.co/9gJyPo7jqK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 17, 2021
Pressure?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 17, 2021
Chad Henne faced it as a @UMichFootball freshman, too.#HenneThingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/LrmI2CQr1I
ANDY REID WENT FOR IT. #RunItBack #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0JSzsCYMvR— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2021
THIS EFFORT 😤— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 17, 2021
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Zwij6mjLIv#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/yAzwnIyy70
That's the most improbable run by a Michigan QB since John Navarre against Minnesota in 2003.— Hoover Street Rag (@hooverstreet) January 17, 2021
Chad Henne. The man has guts. Happy for him.— John Kryk (@JohnKryk) January 17, 2021
#HenneThingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/Aq7OhMwfRB— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021
tbt to Chad Henne's last postseason victory 👀 #HenneThingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/8TenaPmd8I— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) January 17, 2021
What a week for these two. pic.twitter.com/G0OfS0U5Va— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 17, 2021
Had no rooting interest in the game but happy for Chad Henne. Have known him since calling his first college start in 04 as a @UMichFootball Freshman. Has always been great to deal with and earned his moment on the big stage.— MikeTirico (@miketirico) January 17, 2021
Not sure if Mahomes will ever get his job back— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 17, 2021
Imagine a Super Bowl showdown between Tom Brady and Chad Henne.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 17, 2021
🚨 CHAD HENNE IN THE GAME. 🚨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 17, 2021
And making plays! https://t.co/o2SuRFMKoV
#HenneThingIsPossible for that Michigan Man. pic.twitter.com/mf2FuvK8ax— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 17, 2021
What a SNAG by Donovan Peoples-Jones 😳 @dpeoplesjones @Browns— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 17, 2021
📺 #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/1RE5W5ltUt
I’ll see y’all in the spring✌🏽logging off. Go blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/eib7lN0ZE2— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 18, 2021
Michigan RB signee Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) is in the middle of a crazy week.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 17, 2021
Friday — Moved in at Michigan
Saturday — Led West Bloomfield to 2OT semifinal win
Tuesday — Starts classes at Michigan
Saturday — Will play for a state championship#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SZNFb1MSVx
Four-star ATH Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) notched an INT and made a handful of key plays on offense in West Bloomfield's win yesterday. One of the most versatile players in 2022. Michigan a top school. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sDVPrgmUhr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 17, 2021
Big S/O to @19Bellamy for leading West Bloomfield to Ford Field. WB has been such a fun team to cover this year. Talented and full of great kids. pic.twitter.com/N9qw33olsF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 17, 2021
This was the best moment from yesterday's game. @DEdwards__ & @MHairston22 have given everything to West Bloomfield this season. #GoBlue #BBN pic.twitter.com/Dtn7NMNOnC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 17, 2021
Clean sweep for @UMichGym in a win over Illinois Chicago. Here are the highlights!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LWerYx3O63— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 17, 2021
@umichwrestling dominated Indiana today, roll the 🎥 🔥 #goblue pic.twitter.com/di2DLLfGEQ— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 17, 2021
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Mike Macdonald Officially Named Defensive Coordinator
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Highlights of Donovan Edwards From Semifinal win
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Roundtable: Thoughts on Assistant Coaches, Basketball, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Pitino Talks Defensive Changes, how Gophers Were Able to Stifle Michigan
• Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Purdue Hires Ron English as DB Coach
