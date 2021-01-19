TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 19

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 19
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan Commit @Louiehansen20 is looking game ready! @UMichFootball @EJHolland_TW pic.twitter.com/CjilbrzLOr— M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) January 18, 2021
Never ask God why, just appreciate whatever he’s putting you through. He test the ones he loves the most ♥️— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) January 19, 2021
Congrats KBA , staff, and team .— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) January 18, 2021
You all work hard and have a terrific culture You deserve this success ! Keep it going #GoBlue https://t.co/AVkudUgIRv
Michigan is the only school with two quarterbacks still competing in the playoffs and is the lone Big Ten program with a signal caller on an active roster. pic.twitter.com/slpCRo2k4d— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 18, 2021
https://t.co/GG5ALNwwa7 pic.twitter.com/S4WzAxiHxj— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 18, 2021
Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski going at it!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 18, 2021
WILD pic.twitter.com/ZBB8izztAh
January 18, 2021
Coming in at 7 in both polls this week ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rTfyj9vICY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2021
Stop disrespecting us just to be a fan when you see us winnin— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) January 18, 2021
This is sick. https://t.co/pxWm0OsFCG— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 18, 2021
Today is your day, and we celebrate your legacy pic.twitter.com/SfMsVckm7U— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) January 18, 2021
#ProBlue🔵〽️ #GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/ZO6xvvwhBq— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 18, 2021
Dr. King said this almost 50 years ago...rings true today on so many fronts and unfortunately we continue to see a lot of short measurements #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/MqmScVcis6— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) January 18, 2021
“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.” -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 18, 2021
🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cjAmXEf3za
Thank you Dr. King pic.twitter.com/Z8SDCRISI1— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 18, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Deon Johnson, Curtis Blackwell Share Thoughts On Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Xavier Worthy Still Set To Enroll Early At Michigan?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Report: Michigan To Hire Maryland's George Helow As Safeties Coach
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Henne Becomes A Chiefs Legend, Brady Lands In Yet Another Championship Game
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Phil Martelli Talks Eli Brooks’ Status, Value
---
