News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 2

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"To Michigan fans - thank you for welcoming me with open arms and hearts as a freshman."
— Former Michigan tight end Devin Asiasi in his announcement that he is leaving UCLA for the NFL Draft

Headlines of the day

Corey Evans, Rivals: Michigan Nabs Four-Star Forward Terrance Williams

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Alabama 35, U-M 16 - Notes, Quotes & Observations

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Video: Harbaugh, Patterson, McGrone Talk Loss

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: It's A Loss To Build Upon

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Offense Notes: U-M's Attack Stalls In The Second Half Against Alabama

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Michigan Still Only Halfway There Under Jim Harbaugh Heading Into Next Decade

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}