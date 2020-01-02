The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 2
Tweets of the day
New Year...new beginnings 〽️ #GoBlue #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/60UPC1S9Xc— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) January 1, 2020
Just want to say thank you to everyone for the well wishes! Means a lot #Goblue 〽️— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) January 2, 2020
The @umichbball Wolverines now have four top-100 prospects after Terrance Williams committed to the school. https://t.co/aZ1AynDTkI— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 2, 2020
Final from Orlando. pic.twitter.com/y1qc6sAA6D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2020
“Don’t look back, it ain’t the past no more” ✌🏼— Stephen Spanellis (@Big_Spanellis78) January 2, 2020
Excited to be starting the new year with my search for a new opportunity at a new institution. https://t.co/SPfl1xgl1t
Touchdown, @UMichFootball! Less than seven minutes to go in the first. pic.twitter.com/zhwTzCHFnQ— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 1, 2020
Sophomore szn gonna be legendary ✌🏽💯— G5 (@gilesjackson__) January 2, 2020
Thank you Michigan for all the love and support. Forever go blue ✌🏽💙— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) January 1, 2020
Quinn Nordin of @UMichFootball with the 57-yard field goal ... the longest in bowl history! The previous record was 52 yards by Taylor Mehlhaff of Wisconsin (2007). #VrboCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/ifPefwHtax— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 1, 2020
You be the judge of this Aidan Hutchinson roughing the passer call... pic.twitter.com/Yf7QN1UkpC— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 1, 2020
That’s why you sleep over at your kicker’s house during recruiting pic.twitter.com/iJRWJ3r0CV— B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2020
Michigan trying to block the spidercam with a flag is hilarious pic.twitter.com/XfTo3gZXJ0— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 1, 2020
Jerry Jeudy makes fast guys look like they’re ... not fast— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 1, 2020
Charbonet absolutely stoned the blitzed there.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 1, 2020
Former #Michigan TE Devin Asiasi is on his way to the NFL. Says he appreciates everything UM gave him. https://t.co/iVHfVxC5Wt— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) January 1, 2020
Thank you to all the great Michigan fans for following me and listening to me and my cohort, Dan Dierdorf for the games this season. You are appreciated!! #goblue #michiganfootball #learfield #citrusbowl pic.twitter.com/iioMLsOf3Q— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) January 1, 2020
January 2, 2020 Happy Birthday All-American Dave Gallagher - https://t.co/eEgRl4axm4 pic.twitter.com/1134aoyVb2— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 2, 2020
Good luck @UMichFootball TE @Mckeon_Sean, DB @NoExcuses_23, QB @SheaPatterson_1, EDGE @_Uche35, and OL Ben Bredeson in today's @CitrusBowl— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 1, 2020
📺ABC ⏰1:00 PM ET#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/AwR0s68DdH
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Michigan Nabs Four-Star Forward Terrance Williams
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Alabama 35, U-M 16 - Notes, Quotes & Observations
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Video: Harbaugh, Patterson, McGrone Talk Loss
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: It's A Loss To Build Upon
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Offense Notes: U-M's Attack Stalls In The Second Half Against Alabama
• Bill Bender, Sporting News: Michigan Still Only Halfway There Under Jim Harbaugh Heading Into Next Decade
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook