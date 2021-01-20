 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20

"He just started asking about family and all that, and I was like, ‘This is nice,’ because they treat you like family. They want to get to know you. It’s just like a place like home."
— Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham on his first FaceTime call with Jim Harbaugh, and why he was impressed

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Talks Michigan, Relationship With Jim Harbaugh

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Welcomes 11 Early Enrollees To Campus

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Bounces Back Nicely, Learned Key Lessons From The Minnesota Loss

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Maryland’s Turgeon on Michigan: ‘They Can Win The Whole Thing’

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Texas Coaches, Trainers, Sources Sound Off On U-M Co-DC Maurice Linguist

{{ article.author_name }}