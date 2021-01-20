TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 20
Tweets Of The Day
Know what's easy to love?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 20, 2021
This @umichbball team, that's what. 😍 pic.twitter.com/edg5b8xWHn
Isaiah Livers scored 20 points to help lead @umichbball to an 87-63 win over Maryland.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 20, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/3oCAT9CSyL
Officially in the Maize and Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ozrVgMqaXT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 19, 2021
Gang🤙🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/AANuwq6l6u— Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) January 19, 2021
A look at the Terps before tonight's matchup at Crisler Center.@terrymills_ and I will bring you 〽️ vs. 🐢 tonight on @LearfieldAudio. 6:30pm pregame.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z9wwFrbNTL— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 19, 2021
twin @DEdwards__ https://t.co/UDVJODu7g0— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) January 19, 2021
Our very own, @19Bellamy is a candidate for the annual Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year award. Let's make sure the Best Coach in the State brings home this award! https://t.co/xZHcJ7qlqj pic.twitter.com/9ezGQwuDAP— wbloomfieldschl⚓️ (@wbloomfieldschl) January 19, 2021
lfg 🖤 https://t.co/vqMti2oaJq— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 19, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four-Star LB Joshua Burnham Talks Michigan, Relationship With Jim Harbaugh
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Welcomes 11 Early Enrollees To Campus
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Bounces Back Nicely, Learned Key Lessons From The Minnesota Loss
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Maryland’s Turgeon on Michigan: ‘They Can Win The Whole Thing’
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Texas Coaches, Trainers, Sources Sound Off On U-M Co-DC Maurice Linguist
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook