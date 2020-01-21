The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 21
Tweets of the day
"The time is always right to do what is right." - Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/95SO0M31rK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 20, 2020
Hunter Dickinson named Game MVP: pic.twitter.com/HDce8ExVOo— DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020
Awesome outing from Michigan bound center Hunter Dickinson. 28 points off of 17 shots. Shot alterer at the basket, volume rebounder and presence in the low-post. Will be central figure to the Wolverines offense for the next few yearshttps://t.co/dncvKkaFsO— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) January 20, 2020
FEED HUNTER ‼️— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 20, 2020
DeMatha's big man with 13 straight points to start the second quarter on this final day of @HoophallClassic @H_Dickinson24 #HHClassic#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nBPocBuwZD
By the way, Michigan fans — you are gonna love big man Hunter Dickinson. Skilled, plays hard, rebounds and can score in the post and also step out. Got the better of ESPN’s top-ranked player Evan Mobley in today’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/vjYUYyXdMI— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 20, 2020
I’〽️ CO〽️ING HO〽️E. #CommittedToTheVictors @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/imqScSmJmg— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) January 21, 2020
Super blessed for those who paved the way for individuals such as myself, that ultimately makes the world a better place. Today we honor a great man, today we acknowledge improvement, but today we continue to fight like he did to make the World a better place. #MLKday pic.twitter.com/ecUXL8C3LN— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) January 20, 2020
Happy MLK day to all! GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/LFRi25dVKA— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) January 20, 2020
“If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. But by all means, keep moving.”— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 20, 2020
– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FnPsq7lrfP
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 20, 2020
– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/f94fd0NB8b
Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020
What happened to refs looking for every chance to call a hook and hold? @stephenbardo pic.twitter.com/elQSqTWUjv— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 20, 2020
Kid is killing it. https://t.co/cX3teK0aUz— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 20, 2020
DMV BASKETBALL IS DIFFERENT‼️— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) January 20, 2020
Salt & Pepper | @aidanhutch97 & @KwityPaye_19— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 20, 2020
Ready for a HUGE 2020! 🤙#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/F1SSgi4ZPG
Highest % of Teams in the KenPom Top 40:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 20, 2020
B1G: 85.7%
Big East: 50%
B12: 40%
SEC: 35.7%
P12: 33.3%
WCC: 30%
ACC: 21.4%
Former #Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour transfers to #Rutgers. https://t.co/gw1zfmQ4fP— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 20, 2020
A little louder for the people in the back! 🗣️🗣️@BaseballAmerica has #Team154 ranked in its Top 10! Our highest ranking of the preseason!!#BlueCrew #GetAfterIt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dmm9RStANf— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 20, 2020
Zeb Jackson ISO ☝️#HHClassic #GoBlue@iamzebjackson1 @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/bSy8FMQJd7— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 20, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jace Howard Commits To Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NFL: Frank Clark, Chad Henne Heading To The Super Bowl
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: The Changes Michigan Made To Its Post Defense
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Michigan Staff Hits Recruiting Trail Hard
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Jace Howard Will Join His Father At Michigan
---
